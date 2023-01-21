Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KAKE TV
Wichitans brace for possible icy road conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -The main concern could be with snow continuing to come down. The freezing temperatures overnight could cause the snow to turn into ice. Which could mean an icy commute Wednesday morning. “It's still pretty crappy. So I’m hoping people stay safe and don't crash,” said Mason Wyant,...
KSNT
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
kfdi.com
More highway closures in north Wichita
Expect delays through Wichita’s north junction as crews work to close off lanes over the next few days. The following closures have been announced. Tuesday through Friday, expect single lane traffic on SB I-135 from 45th St. N. to the North Junction (K-254/I-235), 9 am until 3 pm. On...
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
KAKE TV
How bad was the 2022 drought? For these 7 Kansas communities, it was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
KWCH.com
I-70 back open in NW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
KVOE
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
KAKE TV
'Continue to meet me in the middle': Kansas Governor Laura Kelly delivers State of the State address
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly took the stage tonight to deliver her annual State of the State address. She touched on many topics including the water crisis, the grocery tax, and more. You can read the entire speech below. "Mr. Speaker… Mr. President… Madam Chief Justice and...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday 6 a.m. to midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to midnight Saturday night. Mixed precipitation will be changing to snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible over portions of central and south central Kansas. Plan on slippery road conditions,...
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
