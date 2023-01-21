Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) remains out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (illness) is ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Ayton is inactive for his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. In an appealing spot versus a Charlotte team allowing the most fantasy points (59.7) to the center position, Bismack Biyombo should see an increased role at the five on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans' Tuesday matchup versus Denver
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Tuesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Ingram will remain sidelined despite participating in consecutive full practices. In a matchup against a Nuggets' team ranked 16th in defensive rating, expect Trey Murphy to play an increased role on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cleveland's bench on Tuesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. LeVert will play a second unit role on the road after Donovan Mitchell was picked as Cleveland's starter. In 24.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 20.2 FanDuel points. LeVert's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Hornets rule out Gordon Hayward (hamstring) on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Hayward will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back with a left hamstring strain. In a matchup versus a Suns' team ranked third (37.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to small forwards, expect Jalen McDaniels to see more minutes.
numberfire.com
Stevens Adams (knee) out for Memphis' Wednesday contest
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Adams will miss his second straight game with knee soreness. In an opportunity versus a Warriors' team allowing 53.0 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, Xavier Tillman should see an increased role at the five position.
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will watch from the sidelines after Miami's star experienced lower back stiffness during pregame warmups. Expect Tyler Herro to play a lead offensive role versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Tuesday contest against Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. James is active against his intrastate rivals after the Lakers' superstar was listed as questionable. In 35.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project James to score 52.4 FanDuel points. James' current projection includes 30.8...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) active on Tuesday night
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell will make his return after Cleveland's star was sidelined three games with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a New York team ranked 14th in defensive rating, our models project Mitchell to score 37.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Portis will not be available after Milwaukee's big man was ruled out with a right knee sprain. Expect Brook Lopez to see more minutes versus a Nuggets' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. Lopez's...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) questionable for Atlanta's Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hunter's availability remains in limbo after Atlanta's forward missed one game with acute asthma symptoms. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to see more minutes versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Hunter is inactive.
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) probable Monday night for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Middleton has missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he has been listed as probable. Assuming Middleton makes his long-awaited return to the court, Pat Connaughton would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) ruled out Monday night for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against New Orleans. Gobert's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Robert Williams (injury management) for inactive Al Horford (back) on Tuesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Williams will make his seventh start this season after he was held out on Monday for injury management reasons and Al Horford was ruled out with lower back stiffness. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Tuesday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Williams will start at power forward after Blake Griffin was sent to the bench. In 29.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 20.4 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Langford's status is currently in the air after San Antonio's guard was listed as questionable with left adductor tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to log more minutes versus a Lakers' team ranked second in pace if Langford is inactive.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Andrew Nembhard (illness) ruled out on Tuesday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nembhard will sit out at home after Indiana's rookie was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Bennedict Mathurin to play an increased role on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (knee) available for Nets on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Warren was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite a right knee contusion. Our models project Warren for 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 21.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) uncertain Wednesday for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is uncertain for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid didn't participate in Tuesday's practice and he might pick up a second straight absence on Wednesday. Montrezl Harrell will be in line for another start if Embiid is inactive. numberFire's models project Embiid for 33.5...
