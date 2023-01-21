Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court reverses another Adams County conviction due to faulty analogy
Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday reversed another defendant's criminal conviction in Adams County because the trial judge explained the concept of reasonable doubt to jurors using an analogy that lowered the prosecution's burden of proof. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals deemed it a "close question," but ultimately...
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s...
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court agrees to hear case of backpack search that turned up loaded gun
The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine whether Denver school officials acted lawfully when they searched a student's backpack, ultimately uncovering a loaded handgun. The justices also narrowly turned down a second appeal out of Denver involving the application of the Americans with Disabilities Act to child welfare...
WGAU
'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes
Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Don't release Georgia grand jury report now, prosecutor says
ATLANTA — (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor argued Tuesday in court that a judge should not immediately release a report by a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney...
Fulton County Grand Jury Finishes Final Report in Trump Probe
The Fulton County special grand jury investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies violated Georgia law in their attempt to overturn 2020 election results has completed its work, according to new court filings. While the panel is not authorized to issue indictments, its final report can make recommendations, which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can then put before a regular grand jury. Her expansive investigation has examined, among other things, a fake elector scheme, reported harassment against poll workers, and phone calls made by Trump and his allies to officials like Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and the Superior Court bench’s vote, it is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands DISSOLVED,” Judge Robert McBurney wrote in a two-page court order Monday. The court will decide on Jan. 24 whether the special grand jury’s report will be made public.
Republican Criminal Appeals Judge Chris McCool announces run for Alabama Supreme Court
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Chris McCool will run for a seat on the state Supreme Court next year, the judge announced. McCool, a Republican from Gordo, will seek an open seat on the nine-member Supreme Court. The primary is in March 2024. “My nearly three decades of legal...
Washington Examiner
Fulton district attorney asks judge to keep Trump grand jury report sealed
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked a judge on Tuesday not to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke laws when they sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Willis asked Fulton County...
Comments / 0