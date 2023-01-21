Read full article on original website
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly went into executive session Tuesday night to review documents from the investigation into former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
Bond measures and ballot propositions approved by Assembly for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a special meeting held Monday evening, the Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved nearly a dozen bonds and ballot propositions that voters will consider as part of the April 4 election. Eight of the bonds and ballot measures passed unanimously and with little to no comment from...
Municipal attorney resigns
Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen will be departing from the Municipality to pursue a new opportunity, the Mayor’s Office said. Christensen has worked in the city’s Law Department for nine years. Her last day will be Feb. 8. “I have valued my time working with Blair, and have...
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
Following car wreck and insurance dispute, Soldotna teacher fights termination
Matt Fischer has been a PE coach at Skyview Middle School for more than two decades, and he considers himself a reliable presence in his students’ lives. “The kids know. I have never skipped a single rep in my life,” Fischer said. “No matter how hard the workout is, no matter how bad I feel. I will not skip it.”
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
Alaska Democrats’ executive director pleads guilty to refusing booze test after DUI stop, but other criminal charges dismissed
Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, pleaded guilty last month to refusing to take a breathalyzer test after she was stopped last summer on suspicion of driving under the influence near Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula in July. She originally was charged with: Criminal Mischief 5 –...
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
