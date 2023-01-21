ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai Peninsula Borough, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly went into executive session Tuesday night to review documents from the investigation into former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Municipal attorney resigns

Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen will be departing from the Municipality to pursue a new opportunity, the Mayor’s Office said. Christensen has worked in the city’s Law Department for nine years. Her last day will be Feb. 8. “I have valued my time working with Blair, and have...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid

Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
ALASKA STATE
kmyu.tv

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads

Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances

After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK

