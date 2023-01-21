Season Stats: Ohio State | Princeton | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (4-2) moved up a spot in the recent AVCA men’s volleyball rankings after a pair of wins last week. The Buckeyes will put that ranking to the test this week in two matches against visiting Princeton Thursday and Friday at the Covelli Center. Both matches start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live by B1G+.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO