NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer. “This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.

NEESES, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO