Irmo, SC

News19 WLTX

The Town of Bethune is moving forward with code enforcement

BETHUNE, S.C. — Change is coming to the small Kershaw County Town of Bethune. Back in September, we told you about residents in Bethune struggling to get building inspections. The town had no building codes, which stopped them from being able to enforce anything. Now, changes are coming. "Code...
BETHUNE, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all

It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Neeses looks at alternate property buyer

NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer. “This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.
NEESES, SC
AOL Corp

Sewer overflowed into Saluda River for hours, SC officials say

Sewage spilled into a major river in the Columbia area for hours Saturday night, officials said. The city of West Columbia sent out an alert to the public about a sewer overflow impacting the Lower Saluda River, according to the Congaree Riverkeeper. The sanitary sewer overflow was reported near Edgewater...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
gsabusiness.com

California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County

A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
UNION, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Tumblin named new executive director at Straight Street of Laurens

Straight Street of Laurens announced on Sunday the selection of Van Tumblin as their new executive director. Tumblin is a native of Laurens County and the owner of Tumblin Automotive since 2001. Tumblin, along with his wife Keri, will open the youth center after a re-opening date is announced. Tumblin...
LAURENS, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
etxview.com

'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech

The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...

