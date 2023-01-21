Read full article on original website
The Town of Bethune is moving forward with code enforcement
BETHUNE, S.C. — Change is coming to the small Kershaw County Town of Bethune. Back in September, we told you about residents in Bethune struggling to get building inspections. The town had no building codes, which stopped them from being able to enforce anything. Now, changes are coming. "Code...
Newberry City Council discusses possible zoning ordinance revisions
NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council discussed possible revisions to the city’s zoning ordinance and chapter eight of the Code of Ordinances during last Tuesday’s council meeting. Planning and Development Director Wayne Redfern told council that over the past year there had been a number of instances that...
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
etxview.com
Neeses looks at alternate property buyer
NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer. “This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.
WIS-TV
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home. For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed. In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
AOL Corp
Sewer overflowed into Saluda River for hours, SC officials say
Sewage spilled into a major river in the Columbia area for hours Saturday night, officials said. The city of West Columbia sent out an alert to the public about a sewer overflow impacting the Lower Saluda River, according to the Congaree Riverkeeper. The sanitary sewer overflow was reported near Edgewater...
Construction on a new fire station in Kershaw County has been halted. Here's why.
CASSATT, S.C. — Back in October, we brought you the story about a possible 24-hour fire station coming to Cassatt. Well, months later, the project hit a roadblock, after frustration and confusion over its exact location were brought to the county's attention. News19 was informed back in October, the...
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
abccolumbia.com
Man killed in shooting at the Coronet Motel in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a motel this morning. Officers say they responded to the scene before 7 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on North Main Street, where they found a man shot outside. He was taken to the...
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South Carolina
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
golaurens.com
Tumblin named new executive director at Straight Street of Laurens
Straight Street of Laurens announced on Sunday the selection of Van Tumblin as their new executive director. Tumblin is a native of Laurens County and the owner of Tumblin Automotive since 2001. Tumblin, along with his wife Keri, will open the youth center after a re-opening date is announced. Tumblin...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
etxview.com
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech
The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
