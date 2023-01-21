Read full article on original website
Democratic congressman says he is ‘profoundly troubled’ by Biden document disclosures
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is “profoundly troubled” by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden‘s Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
‘Decisions are imminent’ on charges in Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is “imminent.”. At a hearing in Atlanta...
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell seats on the House Intelligence Committee. “I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues, and I acknowledge your efforts to have two Members of Congress reinstated to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that he posted on Twitter Tuesday night.
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the...
House GOP keeps up attacks on IRS with bill to abolish the agency
The Republican-controlled House has made the Internal Revenue Service a political target after Democrats bolstered the agency with new funding last year. Within the first week of the new Congress, a dozen GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would abolish the IRS altogether and replace the entire federal tax code with a national sales tax.
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures
Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court‘s Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
Zelensky shakes up Ukrainian government amid growing corruption scandal
President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired a slew of senior Ukrainian officials amid a growing corruption scandal linked to the procurement of war-time supplies, in the biggest shakeup of his government since Russia’s invasion began. During his nightly address on Monday evening, Zelensky announced he was banning government officials from...
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Closing arguments conclude in trial of accused NYC bike path terror suspect
Closing arguments concluded Tuesday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, the man prosecutors say was radicalized by ISIS propaganda before he allegedly drove a rented truck down a bike path in New York, killing eight pedestrians in 2017. The judge is expected to charge the jury with the case Wednesday...
Pediatricians are giving out free gun locks to approach the gun violence epidemic as a public health crisis
In a triage waiting room of St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, a clear basket filled with gun locks sits near the walkway, just noticeable enough to those passing by. The hospital staff calls it the “No Questions Asked” basket, to encourage gun safety without having to confront gun...
High-ranking Russian officials are defecting. This man is aiding them
Vladimir Osechkin says he was walking toward his dining room table, plates of spaghetti for his children in his hands, when he spotted the red laser dancing across the wall. Slamming off the lights, he says he and his wife pulled their children to the ground, hurrying out of sight and into a different area of the apartment. Minutes later, Osechkin says, a would-be assassin fired, mistaking hastily arrived police officers for the Russian dissident.
Tyre Nichols died from ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’ according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy, lawyer says
Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family. Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that “preliminary findings indicate Tyre...
5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter
We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
