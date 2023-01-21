ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
KTVZ

McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell seats on the House Intelligence Committee. “I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues, and I acknowledge your efforts to have two Members of Congress reinstated to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that he posted on Twitter Tuesday night.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

House GOP keeps up attacks on IRS with bill to abolish the agency

The Republican-controlled House has made the Internal Revenue Service a political target after Democrats bolstered the agency with new funding last year. Within the first week of the new Congress, a dozen GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would abolish the IRS altogether and replace the entire federal tax code with a national sales tax.
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

Zelensky shakes up Ukrainian government amid growing corruption scandal

President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired a slew of senior Ukrainian officials amid a growing corruption scandal linked to the procurement of war-time supplies, in the biggest shakeup of his government since Russia’s invasion began. During his nightly address on Monday evening, Zelensky announced he was banning government officials from...
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTVZ

High-ranking Russian officials are defecting. This man is aiding them

Vladimir Osechkin says he was walking toward his dining room table, plates of spaghetti for his children in his hands, when he spotted the red laser dancing across the wall. Slamming off the lights, he says he and his wife pulled their children to the ground, hurrying out of sight and into a different area of the apartment. Minutes later, Osechkin says, a would-be assassin fired, mistaking hastily arrived police officers for the Russian dissident.
KTVZ

Tyre Nichols died from ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’ according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy, lawyer says

Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family. Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that “preliminary findings indicate Tyre...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTVZ

5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter

We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

