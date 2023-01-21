ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Doyle fosters young artists in visual arts classes

Since he was young, AV Visual Arts Teacher Michael Doyle loved art and illustration. As he got older, his passion for art led him to his home here at Amador, where he now gets to teach what he loves. “I think my favorite part about teaching is the creativity involved....
DECA wins big at the annual NorCals

From January 13th to 15th, Amador Valley High School’s DECA members joined others from all over Northern California to compete at the NorCal District Career Conference. This is a three-day regional competition hosted at the San Ramon Marriott Hotel. After the long weekend, Amador’s DECA team brought back a...
