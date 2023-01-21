ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
Avalanche Warning Issued For Early Saturday

An avalanche bulletin has been issued for Turnagain Pass and the Kenai and Western Chugach Mountains effective Saturday, January 21. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center (CNFAIC) in Girdwood has issued a SPECIAL AVALANCHE BULLETIN for the following areas: Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake and Seward.
