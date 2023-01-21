Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Voted No. 11 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team was voted 11th in the Preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll announced Monday. This year, Ohio State will play four of the top five teams rated in the preseason poll and face off against seven ranked teams during the regular season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Jan. 24
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State As Sophomore in 2023
Had Sonny Styles remained in his original recruiting class and joined Ohio State as a midyear enrollee, he’d just be beginning his career as a Buckeye this month. Instead, Styles already has a full season as a Buckeye under his belt. Originally a member of the class of 2023,...
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Grahovski Named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly men’s gymnastics awards on Monday. Freshman Kristian Grahovski was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, the first weekly award for any Buckeye this season. Grahovski put together another stellar meet as the Buckeyes won the Navy Open...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Named B1G Freshman of the Week for the Fourth Time
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a season-high 27 points in the win over Iowa on Saturday, Brice Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensabaugh averaged 22.5 points while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 58 percent from...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall at Illinois 69-60
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois used a run at the start of the second half to open up a double-digit lead and would knock-off Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday night in Champaign. The Buckeyes are now 11-9 on the season and 3-6 in Big Ten play. Brice Sensabaugh led the...
Ohio State football: The one surprise defensive player for 2023
The Ohio State football team will need new players to emerge if they want to get back to the College Football Playoffs in 2023. The Ohio State football team will need to vastly prove on defense in 2023. It will be Jim Knowles’ second season as defensive coordinator and the expectation will be for them to make a major leap forward. But honestly, this defense will probably go as far as their secondary play takes them.
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Look: Chris Holtmann Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule
Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann doesn't like one aspect of his team's schedule. He spoke on 97.1 The Fan out of Ohio on Monday and said that he was displeased with the number of weekend home games his team got once the schedule was released. He felt that the number was ...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Road Week Starts on Tuesday at Illinois
State Farm Center – Champaign, Ill. TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State hits the road for a pair of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Score 6755 to Top Navy & VMI
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katelyn Abein took first overall with an aggregate score of 1704 as Ohio State fired a team total of 6755 to finish first overall at Navy this weekend. The Buckeyes’ score best that of Navy (6450) and VMI (5594). Abein took first place in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10 Buckeyes Score 197.225 to Defeat No. 15 Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team earned its third straight win with a 197.225-196.900 victory over No. 15 Iowa Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes saw five student-athletes record scores of 9.900s or higher and won three individual and two team event titles on its way to the third-best overall score in program history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Open Year with Victory over No. 4 Oklahoma, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its first team match of 2023, the No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team defeated No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Sunday in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes dropped the doubles point to the Sooners (3-2), the NCAA runner-up last season, before winning five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Breaks Records In Competition with West Virginia & Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State rifle team broke several team records over the weekend, including the smallbore team score, overall aggregate team score, three score average, individual smallbore, and individual aggregate. On Saturday, the Buckeyes fired a team-record aggregate score of 4713 in their match at Converse Hall...
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women vs. No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes
In Big Ten women’s basketball, there are a few games to circle on schedule release day. It’s a conference with multiple college basketball powers, especially so far in the 2022-23 season. A game that might get an extra circle or two for Ohio State women’s basketball players and fans is a visit from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Competes in Philly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing teams closed out the weekend at the Philly Invitational hosted by UPenn Sunday. The No. 7-ranked Buckeye women were 4-1, with the No. 5 men 3-2, with many of the top teams in the nation competing in the event. This weekend, the...
