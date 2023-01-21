ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

Union representing UU going after proposed elimination of majors

UTICA, N.Y. -- The union that represents the faculty at Utica University is going after the proposal that calls for the elimination of some majors. The President of the school, Dr. Laura Cassamento is recommending to the board of trustees that they end 13 majors, some altogether, some only online and some only in person.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica/Oneida NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be hosting its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet, Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black History Moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

MTPT gives over $500,000 to local nonprofits in 2022

UTICA, N.Y -- $585,000 was given to local nonprofits in 2022 thanks to M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary supporting the Mohawk Valley. More than $5 million has been awarded by the fund since...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured

Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Nursing home accused of resident neglect and fraud ordered to share records with attorney general

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Owners of the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing have been ordered by State Supreme Court to share records with investigators from the State Attorney General’s office. In a decision Tuesday by Judge Gregory Gilbert, Van Duyn has to give the requested information to the AG’s office within seven days. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY

