Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Union representing UU going after proposed elimination of majors
UTICA, N.Y. -- The union that represents the faculty at Utica University is going after the proposal that calls for the elimination of some majors. The President of the school, Dr. Laura Cassamento is recommending to the board of trustees that they end 13 majors, some altogether, some only online and some only in person.
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
WKTV
Utica/Oneida NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be hosting its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet, Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black History Moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
WKTV
MTPT gives over $500,000 to local nonprofits in 2022
UTICA, N.Y -- $585,000 was given to local nonprofits in 2022 thanks to M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary supporting the Mohawk Valley. More than $5 million has been awarded by the fund since...
WKTV
21 Utica businesses awarded DRI funding for renovations, upgrades
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica awarded $535,000 to 21 downtown businesses through the Small Business Assistance Fund, which was established using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The businesses will use the money for renovations and upgrades. Here are the recipients:. Location: 165 Genesee St. Project: Enhance...
WKTV
Unemployment rates up from November to December across the Mohawk Valley
Unemployment rates were up across the Mohawk Valley at the end of 2022, with Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties each seeing an uptick. Here are the rates in each county from November to December:. Oneida County. December: 3.1%. November: 2.9%. Herkimer County. December: 3.8%. November: 3.3%. Otsego County. December: 3.2%
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
iheartoswego.com
Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured
Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
Nursing home accused of resident neglect and fraud ordered to share records with attorney general
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Owners of the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing have been ordered by State Supreme Court to share records with investigators from the State Attorney General’s office. In a decision Tuesday by Judge Gregory Gilbert, Van Duyn has to give the requested information to the AG’s office within seven days. […]
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
WKTV
Teams from across the state put robots to the test at FIRST Tech Challenge in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Students from across the state gathered at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica Sunday to test their robotics skills. Two dozen teams participated in the FIRST Tech Challenge to compete for a spot in the regional championship this March. The teams were made up of kids...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
cnycentral.com
Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March
UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
