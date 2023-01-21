Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Jan. 24
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Voted No. 11 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team was voted 11th in the Preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll announced Monday. This year, Ohio State will play four of the top five teams rated in the preseason poll and face off against seven ranked teams during the regular season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Host Princeton Thursday, Friday
Season Stats: Ohio State | Princeton | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (4-2) moved up a spot in the recent AVCA men’s volleyball rankings after a pair of wins last week. The Buckeyes will put that ranking to the test this week in two matches against visiting Princeton Thursday and Friday at the Covelli Center. Both matches start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live by B1G+.
Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State As Sophomore in 2023
Had Sonny Styles remained in his original recruiting class and joined Ohio State as a midyear enrollee, he’d just be beginning his career as a Buckeye this month. Instead, Styles already has a full season as a Buckeye under his belt. Originally a member of the class of 2023,...
Why didn’t Ohio State football land a starting offensive tackle in the transfer portal? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “How worried should we be that OSU took an offensive tackle...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Top-10 Matchup on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 B1G) fell to No. 10/9 Iowa (16-4, 8-1 B1G) on Monday evening by an 83-72 mark in OSU’s first loss of the season in front of a sold-out women’s basketball crowd in Value City Arena. The...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Sensabaugh Named B1G Freshman of the Week for the Fourth Time
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a season-high 27 points in the win over Iowa on Saturday, Brice Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensabaugh averaged 22.5 points while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 58 percent from...
mymcmedia.org
Saban Pays Recruiting Visit to Good Counsel High School
Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban made a recruiting visit to Good Counsel High School in Olney Monday talking with players and coaches. Saban has won seven national championships including six at Alabama. Last week, several other college coaches visited the Olney school including Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dabo Swinney...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blast Illini 6-1, Move to 5-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s tennis team played an out of conference matchup against the Fighting Illini of Illinois and stood their ground on Sunday, impressing with a 6-1 victory. The Buckeyes and the Illini are now tied all-time with a record of 54-54-1 between the two programs.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall at Illinois 69-60
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois used a run at the start of the second half to open up a double-digit lead and would knock-off Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday night in Champaign. The Buckeyes are now 11-9 on the season and 3-6 in Big Ten play. Brice Sensabaugh led the...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland women's basketball heats up amid serious roster reboot
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team has fought through a serious roster reboot as it heats up just in time for a run at the Big Ten title. Winners in nine of their last 10 games, Maryland came into this season with much roster turnover. But fans knew it wouldn't take too long for Maryland to be right around where one would expect: Fighting for another conference championship.
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have already made Big Ten history for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Whoever becomes Ohio State football’s next starting quarterback will have an advantage no previous Big Ten quarterback has ever enjoyed. Marvin Harrison Jr. became the eighth Buckeye receiver to achieve a 1,000-yard season last Nov. 19 at Maryland. Emeka Egbuka joined him a week later when he totaled 125 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against Michigan.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Kratzert Sets the Standard for Women’s Golf
Cathy Kratzert set a standard of success for the Ohio State women’s golf program, becoming the first Buckeye women’s golfer to win two individual Big Ten titles. Kratzert won individual Big Ten titles in both 1982 and 1983. She also helped the Buckeyes to a Big Ten team championship in 1983.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Open Year with Victory over No. 4 Oklahoma, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its first team match of 2023, the No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team defeated No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Sunday in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes dropped the doubles point to the Sooners (3-2), the NCAA runner-up last season, before winning five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Competes in Philly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing teams closed out the weekend at the Philly Invitational hosted by UPenn Sunday. The No. 7-ranked Buckeye women were 4-1, with the No. 5 men 3-2, with many of the top teams in the nation competing in the event. This weekend, the...
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com
Golf Courses in Frederick Md
This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it’s own personality and aesthetic beauty. In this post,...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American History
The first railway in the United States was the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (B&O), which began operations in 1830. The B&O was chartered by the state of Maryland in 1827 with the goal of connecting Baltimore to the Ohio River, which would provide a direct link to the western states.
Comments / 0