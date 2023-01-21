Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Top Miami Marlins prospects get invites to spring training. Here’s the full list
19-year-old Eury Perez, one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball, highlights the group.
Here's how former Dodgers fared on HOF ballot
LOS ANGELES -- Results were announced on Tuesday and no former Dodgers players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, with only Scott Rolen getting the necessary 75 percent for induction. Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield came the closest, with Jones receiving 58.1 percent from the Baseball...
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
Moreno family announces it will retain Angels ownership
After months of exploring a possible sale, the Angels announced on Monday that the exploratory process to sell the team has ended, with the Moreno family maintaining ownership of the club. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact...
Kent misses Hall election in final year on ballot
In his final year of eligibility, Giants legendary second baseman Jeff Kent once again fell short of the necessary 75% threshold for election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving 46.5% of the vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. • Rolen earns Hall election, capping historic ballot...
Andruw, Sheff, Wagner fall shy in Hall balloting
ATLANTA -- Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner didn’t celebrate when this year’s Hall of Fame balloting results were announced Tuesday night. But both former Braves became more optimistic about future election. Jones received votes on 58.1% of the ballots cast by eligible members of the Baseball Writers' Association...
Rizzo and his doggy texts convinced Judge to re-sign
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge is a Yankee for life, and Anthony Rizzo’s aggressive text-messaging campaign may have been the club’s secret weapon. In an appearance on NBC’s "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, Judge detailed how Rizzo tugged on his heartstrings by sending daily text messages during the slugger’s free-agency period, including snapshots of their Dachshunds roaming the Yankee Stadium outfield together.
Will Phils look to retain their homegrown ace?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few days after Aaron Nola pitched a perfect game through 6 2/3 innings against Houston to help the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot on Oct. 3, a club official noticed an interesting update to the team’s franchise page on Baseball-Reference.
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
Will Votto and Senzel be healthy for spring camp?
CINCINNATI -- When this newsletter reaches your inbox on this winter Tuesday, there will be just 22 days remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Reds Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz. For the most part, the significant transactions have been completed and the camp roster appears set. What remains to...
Hall of Fame continues to elude Manny
Without question, Manny Ramirez put up Hall of Fame numbers. Backed by a sweet swing from the right side, Ramirez helped the Red Sox win two World Series championships. Yet, it is clear why Ramirez again fell short in his eighth year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.
Bohm riding momentum of '22 turnaround
CHERRY HILL, N.J. -- Perhaps no player better encapsulates the Phillies' improbable 2022 National League pennant run than Alec Bohm. Like the team, Bohm arrived in Clearwater, Fla., last spring full of potential -- but not without some question marks. Not only had he taken a step back offensively in 2021 after a remarkable, albeit brief, showing as a rookie in '20, but Bohm had also struggled defensively, recording -21 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in 159 career games.
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
Cashman expects Hicks to start in left field
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ efforts to upgrade left field this offseason have not resulted in tangible improvement, and general manager Brian Cashman now says the club sees veteran Aaron Hicks as the likeliest candidate to garner playing time at the position. “I suspect he will be the guy...
