Montana State Billings' Bradley Graves sets school indoor hurdles record

BOZEMAN — Bradley Graves, a sophomore from Ballantine, broke the Montana State Billings indoor track and field 60-meter hurdles record at the Bobcat Challenge on Saturday. Graves finished in 8.41 seconds to best the record previously set by Austin Lindquist in 2017 at 8.51. Graves finished second in the field Saturday.
Matt Allen hired as the Billings Mustangs general manager

BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced in a Monday press release that former Grand Junction Jackalopes assistant general manager Matt Allen is the team's new general manager. In the release, the Mustangs noted that Allen was hired after a national search process. Allen succeeds Gary Roller, who is retiring...

