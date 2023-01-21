Read full article on original website
Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks defeated by Sulphur Springs 70-41
The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks basketball team were defeated by the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats 70-41 Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. The Lady Hawks (0-6, district) were led by Kenasia Henry who poured in 14 points. Autumn Crouch scored 8 points and Reese Gibbs and Abby Henard each scored four points.
Hawks lose hard fought battle versus Sulphur Springs
The Pleasant Grove Hawks boys varsity basketball team lost a hard fought battle versus #11 Sulphur Springs at Hawks Gym in Texarkana, Tx., Tuesday night. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats defeated the Pleasant Grove Hawks 67-55. PG fought hard the whole game. Hawks head coach Craig Collvins was proud. “As a...
Mineola man killed in 2-car accident near Mineola, Texas
A Mineola, Tx., man was kileed and 4 others were injured in a 2-vehicle accident on US 80 5-miles east of Mineola Friday morning, January 20th around 10:50 a.m. Texas Department of Public Safety said Howard W. Petrea, male, 89 YOA from Meneola was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east and failed to yield the right away to another vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang.
