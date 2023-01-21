A Mineola, Tx., man was kileed and 4 others were injured in a 2-vehicle accident on US 80 5-miles east of Mineola Friday morning, January 20th around 10:50 a.m. Texas Department of Public Safety said Howard W. Petrea, male, 89 YOA from Meneola was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east and failed to yield the right away to another vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang.

MINEOLA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO