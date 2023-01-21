ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early

(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand due to Monday's storm

PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Thousands of Mainers still without power as third storm looms

WELLS (WGME) -- Thousands of people are still in the dark and cold Tuesday night after Monday’s snow and ice storm. CMP crews spent the day trying to get power back to 36,000 customers, nearly all of them in York County. The process is slow, particularly in Wells. Right...
WELLS, ME
WPFO

Thousands of Mainers without power as heavy snow hits state

Thousands of Mainers are without power as heavy wet snow hits the state. Trees are being weighed down by heavy snow, which is causing them to break and fall on power lines. As of noon on Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting over 24,700. Most of the outages are in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

CMP crews prepare for potential outages due to Monday's storm

PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that's hitting Maine on Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine gas prices begin to tick up

Gas prices are going up in Maine. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.43. That's up 7 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are 2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill

Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
AUGUSTA, ME

