Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
Biden administration threatens veto of GOP bill restricting strategic oil reserve releases
The Biden administration is threatening to veto Republican-led legislation that would restrict the release of oil from the country’s emergency reserve. “If Congress were to pass H.R. 21, the president would veto it. He will not allow the American people to suffer because of the backwards agenda that House Republicans are advancing,” Energy Secretary Jennifer…
Quartz
There is no US debt crisis
Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden administration view on Florida, Texas social media laws
Jan 23 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether it should review Republican-backed laws in Texas and Florida that would undercut efforts by major social media companies to curb content deemed objectionable on their platforms, actions the states call impermissible censorship.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll continue transporting migrants out of state
Arizona will continue its practice of transporting migrants who cross the southern border to other destinations in the United States, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday.
California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state
California Democrats introduced legislation that would impose a new tax on wealthy residents — even if they've already moved out of the state.
GOP bill would stick Congress members with veterans’ health care plan to call attention to failing VA
A new bill from a House Republican would put all lawmakers and staff on Veterans Affairs care, an attempt to draw attention to how the VA needs to be fixed.
U.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday, after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google, that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anticompetitive tactics for 15 years.
Arizonians at border warn crisis has gone national: It’s a ‘United States problem’
Yuma County, AZ., Supervisor Jonathan Lines joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday to warn that the border crisis threatens the whole country
Washington Examiner
Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government
Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
US Lawmakers Eye Replacing Fixed Dollar Debt Ceiling With Percentage Of Economic Output
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is reportedly readying a plan to solve the looming crisis over the debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount to a percentage of national economic output. U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus, said the...
OilPrice.com
Biden May Cancel SPR Sale: Report
The White House may cancel a scheduled sale of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve this year, Energy Intelligence has reported, citing unnamed sources. According to the report, the sale concerns 26 million barrels of SPR oil that were scheduled to be sold by September this year. Energy Intelligence notes that these are not sales under the 180-million-barrel release program the White House announced and carried out last year in a bid to stabilize prices at the pump.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Mississippi, Missouri Lawmakers Introduce Bills To Protect The Rights To Mine Bitcoin And Run A Node
Lawmakers from the U.S. states of Mississippi and Missouri have introduced bills that seek to legally protect their citizens’ rights to run a Bitcoin node and to mine BTC. Bills have been submitted to both the Houses and Senates of the respective states, with Senator Josh Harkins (R) and Representative Jody Steverson (R) leading the movement within Mississippi. Representative Phil Christofanelli (R) of Missouri submitted its respective bill to the House. Both states’ bills utilize language from the Satoshi Action Fund. Amongst the explicit rights for nodes and mining, the bills also have language prohibiting:
Republican governor makes strong accusation against Ford — and it could help Michigan
It's bad business to nix deals that can create jobs just because they may involve Chinese companies, argued ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.
Washington Examiner
Twenty states slap Biden administration with lawsuit over new immigrant parole program
Twenty states and a Trump-aligned legal group have sued the Biden administration over its plans to expand a "parole" program that would allow a total of 120,000 immigrants from four countries to apply for admission from home and be admitted into the United States every month. Texas and the American...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances.It’s a public relations challenge that could determine whether the country meets Biden’s ambitious goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.Relying on tax credits and rebates made the climate legislation — it was approved in August with only Democratic votes — more politically palatable than regulations that force wholesale changes in polluting industries.But it also means the administration’s...
