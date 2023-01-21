ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length

When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
musictimes.com

Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?

It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
webnewsobserver.com

Here’s what Julia Fox recently revealed about Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox has recently made headlines, but because of the former celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. During one of her guest appearances on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, who dated Ye briefly in early 2022, revealed where she stood in present times in regard to her current stance on the rapper who is often mired in controversies.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper

Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Elite Daily

The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage

According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
Kim Kardashian visited Boston to speak at Harvard Business School

The reality star turned entrepreneur talked to students about the success of her shapewear business. Kim Kardashian was keeping up with the next generation of business minds in Boston on Friday. Kardashian paid a visit to Harvard Business School, where she and Jens Grede, the co-founder of Kardashian’s shapewear business...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Wife, Censori, “Not A Huge Fan” Of Ye’s Music

Bianca Censori was reportedly “not a huge fan” of Ye’s music before they met. Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is reportedly “not a huge fan” of the rapper’s music. Speaking with Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show, one of Censori’s old friends, Kate, discussed her relationship with West.
Bossip

Kanye West's New Wife's Family Weighs In On Wedding

Kanye West is in wedded bliss as the family of his new “wife” Bianca Censori weighs in on their world-class wedding. According to the Daily Mail, the Yeezy architect’s sister Angelina Censori told the Herald Sun,. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family,...
Vibe

Kanye West Spotted Dining With New Wife And Daughter North

Kanye West was recently spotted at dinner with his new wife Bianca Censori and his daughter North West, Page Six reports. On Sunday (Jan. 22), the 45-year-old fashion designer and company grabbed supper in Malibu, Calif. The captured pictures show his hand donning a wedding band.  Photos taken by Daily Mail show the party entering the expensive restaurant with Ye wearing what appears to be militant-styled pants with combat boots and a forest green bomber jacket. Censori can be seen dressed in all-black with skin tights underneath a leather blazer and rocking a platinum-colored short hair-do. North West was photographed wearing...
Temple News

Separating art from the artist isn’t enough, Kanye proves it

On Oct. 21, Balenciaga ended its relationship with famous singer, rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he posted a series of antisemitic comments and threats on social media targeting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Despite West’s many hits, including the albums like Donda, The Life of Pablo and Graduation, he’s been a controversial star for years.
