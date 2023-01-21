Read full article on original website
Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
footballscoop.com
Montana loses two veteran coaches with combined 100 years experience
Montana's defense has been among the nation's best for the last several years. This past season, the Griz defense ranked third in all of FCS in rush defense and fourth in sacks. Their 44 sacks ranked seventh amongst all of Division I football. They also led all of the D-I ranks with 18 interceptions.
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
montanasports.com
Assistant coaches Kent Baer, Barry Sacks step down from Montana Grizzlies football program
MISSOULA — Some shakeups within the Griz football coaching staff are beginning to take place. UM announced on Monday afternoon that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks have stepped down from the program. According to a media release sent out by the...
KULR8
Montana men's tennis team sweeps Whitworth, blanks Eastern Washington
The Montana men's tennis team picked up three non-conference dual meet wins this past weekend in eastern Washington. The Grizzlies beat NCAA Division III Whitworth twice in Spokane on Saturday and topped Eastern Washington in Cheney on Sunday. The score in all three dual meets was 7-0 as Montana improved to 3-1. Whitworth and EWU both fell to 0-2.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
NBCMontana
Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors
The Denny's on Brooks Street in Missoula suddenly closed over the weekend after 26 years of serving customers.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Missoula’s popular Bagels on Broadway closes
Bagels on Broadway — which served New York-style bagels in Missoula since 1993 — has gone out of business.
One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming
It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
Snowmen take over Missoula yard bringing joy
Residents of a house on the corner of Sixth and Russell streets in Missoula have built an army of snowmen.
MEPA for Missoula man Bruce Bardo canceled
Bruce Bardo lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident. Bardo is a 71-year-old white male, he is 5'11", and weighs 150 lbs.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
