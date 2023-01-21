ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator

MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
MISSOULA, MT
footballscoop.com

Montana loses two veteran coaches with combined 100 years experience

Montana's defense has been among the nation's best for the last several years. This past season, the Griz defense ranked third in all of FCS in rush defense and fourth in sacks. Their 44 sacks ranked seventh amongst all of Division I football. They also led all of the D-I ranks with 18 interceptions.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week

MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana men's tennis team sweeps Whitworth, blanks Eastern Washington

The Montana men's tennis team picked up three non-conference dual meet wins this past weekend in eastern Washington. The Grizzlies beat NCAA Division III Whitworth twice in Spokane on Saturday and topped Eastern Washington in Cheney on Sunday. The score in all three dual meets was 7-0 as Montana improved to 3-1. Whitworth and EWU both fell to 0-2.
CHENEY, WA
NBCMontana

Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 open again south of Missoula, after accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dispatchers at the Missoula County 911 Center confirm that all lanes of Highway 93, South of Missoula are open again. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 87, after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials said an accident happened in the S-curves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

One Less Missoula Grocer Without Self Check Out Looming

It is now official, there is at least one fewer grocery store in Missoula that won't be without "self" check out stations very soon. My neighborhood grocery store is currently installing "self" check out stations. I knew it was only a matter of time, but I always admired and appreciated that they didn't have them.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Punches Pregnant Woman in the Stomach at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:11 a.m. on January 23, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer received a notification from the dispatch center regarding an assault that had just occurred at the Johnson Street warming shelter. The initial report indicated that an adult male had assaulted a pregnant female by punching her and possibly strangled her.
MISSOULA, MT

