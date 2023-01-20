Law for Paws, the legal resource service founded by Robin Unander in 2009, works to support pet-owning tenants in legal disputes with their landlords. Unander realized that many animals were in shelters due to home evictions, so Law for Paws grew out of the need for animal advocacy. The Santa Barbara–based nonprofit educates tenants about the law behind having a reasonable accommodation for an emotional support animal in a lease.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO