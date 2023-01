HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac field hockey program has announced the addition of forward Mo Quaile (Havertown, Pa.), as revealed by Head Coach Becca Main on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Quaile will join the Bobcats with the goal of playing in the upcoming 2023 season as a sophomore after...

HAMDEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO