Billings, MT

KULR8

Montana State Billings' Kortney Nelson is GNAC's player of week

Kortney Nelson of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's basketball player of the week on Monday. Nelson is a sophomore guard from Scobey. She posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as the Yellowjackets won at home 73-61 against No. 5/6...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

New Billings Mustangs GM Matt Allen 'can't wait' for opening day

BILLINGS — Matt Allen is a baseball guy, so he’s extremely happy to have landed in a baseball town. While having his new job as general manager of the Billings Mustangs is thrilling, he’s had to dive right in as Billings prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary season. The Mustangs open the Pioneer League season, their third as a MLB Partner League club, May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Burckley's buzzer-beater lifts Broncs over Falcons 63-60

BILLINGS- It may have felt a little weird coming off his fingertips, but Maclain Burckley said his three-pointer looked good when he shot it. The backboard flashed red, the buzzer sounded, and the basketball went through the net as Burkcley buried the deep ball to deliver a crosstown win for Senior 63-60.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Buzzer-Beater lifts Fillies over J-hawks

JOLIET--Both the Joliet boys and girls were looking to find their rhythm headed into tournament time against Shepherd. The girls were up first, and it was a great crowd. The Fillies got out to a big lead in the first half, but Joliet closed that gap heading into the half, and trailed by only a few.
JOLIET, MT
KULR8

Build Montana wins its second national award

BILLINGS, Mont. - An educational program in Billings designed towards heavy equipment and workforce initiatives won its second national award. The Build Montana program received the Lester J. Heath award from the Associated Equipment Distributors during the first week of January in Chicago, a release on behalf of the Montana Contractors Association said.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana's first medical school completes construction of new campus in Billings

BILLINGS, Mt: The construction of Montana's first medical school campus is finally complete at Rocky Vista University in Billings, allowing hands-on training and hyper-realistic learning simulations for medical students with state-of-the-art technology. The official ground-breaking began in October 2021 and the university is now prepared to welcome new students to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police Department swears three MSUB alumni

BILLINGS, Mont. - "Montana State University Billings criminal justice alumni Madison Larchick, Devin Proudfit, and Justin Hanes were sworn into the Billings Police Department last September. Prior to becoming officers, the three alumni completed academic internships with the Billings Police Department. All three were former students of MSU Billings, with...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

RiverStone Health hosting a free medical directives workshop

BILLINGS, Mont. - "RiverStone Health invites you to a free workshop on advance medical directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the first-floor Community Room at Billings Public Library, 510 N. Broadway. Get answers to your questions about ensuring that your healthcare wishes are followed if...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo

BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
BILLINGS, MT

