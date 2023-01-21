ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
Ely Daily Times

Rhiannon Marie Garcia

It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
ELY, NV
2news.com

Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December

Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Three Carson City Students Punch Their Way to the Top

A sixth grader from Carson Middle School (CMS) and a pair of Carson High School (CHS) sophomore boxing athletes have punched their way to the top, winning both state (in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022) and regional championships (in Compton, Calif., Jan. 6-8, 2023) and are now gearing up to compete at the national level at the Silver Gloves National Finals, hosted in Independence, Mo. Feb. 9-11, 2023.
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Carson City stormwater engineer receives 2023 Andy Aldax Watershed Award

The Carson Water Subconservancy District announced Robb Fellows as the 2023 winner of the Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment to implementing projects that improve and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Seeliger Students Recite Pledge of Allegiance at State of the State Address

A dozen 5- and 6-year-olds from Ms. Sewell’s kindergarten class from Carson City’s Seeliger Elementary School had an opportunity to show their pride, patriotism and love for their state and country by leading and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State Address Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa

A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller

Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals

Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
GENOA, NV

