A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/

GENOA, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO