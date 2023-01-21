Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season...
KOLO TV Reno
Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor. Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
Ely Daily Times
Rhiannon Marie Garcia
It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
2news.com
Nevada Unemployment Rate Increases in December
Nevada's unemployment rate in December increased to 5.2%, according to the latest state numbers. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday announced that the unemployment rate went up by 0.3% from November 2022. DETR says that the unemployment rates were 5.4% in the Las Vegas area, 3.4% in...
Nevada Appeal
Virginia City’s Lacy J. Dalton reflects on 2022 awards, looks forward
Singer/songwriter Lacy J. Dalton ended 2022 on a high note after winning several awards, and she looks forward to a busy 2023. She’s working on a new album and planning a trip for shows in Montana, Wyoming and Texas. The Virginia City resident said she has no plan to...
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
2news.com
Three Carson City Students Punch Their Way to the Top
A sixth grader from Carson Middle School (CMS) and a pair of Carson High School (CHS) sophomore boxing athletes have punched their way to the top, winning both state (in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022) and regional championships (in Compton, Calif., Jan. 6-8, 2023) and are now gearing up to compete at the national level at the Silver Gloves National Finals, hosted in Independence, Mo. Feb. 9-11, 2023.
Record-Courier
Carson City stormwater engineer receives 2023 Andy Aldax Watershed Award
The Carson Water Subconservancy District announced Robb Fellows as the 2023 winner of the Andy Aldax Carson River Watershed Award for Exemplary Service in Conservation and Protection of the Carson River Watershed. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who demonstrate a 10-plus year commitment to implementing projects that improve and...
2news.com
Local Rescue Dog & Homeless Animal Advocate Peanut Will be Reno’s Mayor for a Day
Since being adopted three years ago, former rescue dog Peanut has raised $20,800 for homeless pets in need and became a certified therapy dog. Peanut has also become internet famous as an Instagram influencer raising awareness for homeless pets in need and the animal shelters working to find them happy homes.
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Sparks factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
2news.com
Seeliger Students Recite Pledge of Allegiance at State of the State Address
A dozen 5- and 6-year-olds from Ms. Sewell’s kindergarten class from Carson City’s Seeliger Elementary School had an opportunity to show their pride, patriotism and love for their state and country by leading and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to Nevada’s new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State Address Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
2news.com
Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa
A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
2news.com
Nevada Outlasts #25 New Mexico in Double Overtime Thriller
Will Baker scored a career-high 28 points, Jarod Lucas poured in 22, and Kenan Blackshear added 20 of his own, as the University of Nevada Men's Basketball team took down #25 New Mexico 97-94 to earn their first win at home over a ranked opponent since 2003. With the win,...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo focuses on budget, education and election integrity in first State of the State Address
Joe Lombardo gave his first State of the State address as Nevada Governor in Carson City Monday night. In his speech, Governor Lombardo focused on key issues that he hopes he can accomplish while in office which includes lowering the tax burden on Nevada families and businesses. "As I said...
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada seek clothing and supplies for St. Vincent's thrift stores
Are you one of the 54% of Americans overwhelmed by too much stuff? If your New Year’s resolution is getting your house, or maybe just a closet, organized, consider donating your pre-loved items to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN). You can help others achieve their goals through contributions...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
