Denver, CO

Post Register

LeBron James scores 46 points, hits 9 3s in Lakers' loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41

DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Grizzlies' Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap their first three-game skid of the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Post Register

Randle has 36, 8 3s as Knicks stop Mitchell, Cavs 105-103

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell kept coming at the New York Knicks and they kept blocking his path. Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Mitchell returns, but groin pain returns late as Cavs fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell felt good enough to play again, just not good enough at the end to win it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell returned from a three-game absence with a strained left groin, but he was hurting again as the game finished with the New York Knicks beating the Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Post Register

Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers' 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO

