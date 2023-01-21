Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Post Register
LeBron James scores 46 points, hits 9 3s in Lakers' loss
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against...
Post Register
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
Post Register
Grizzlies' Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap their first three-game skid of the season.
Post Register
Randle has 36, 8 3s as Knicks stop Mitchell, Cavs 105-103
NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell kept coming at the New York Knicks and they kept blocking his path. Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.
Post Register
Mitchell returns, but groin pain returns late as Cavs fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell felt good enough to play again, just not good enough at the end to win it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell returned from a three-game absence with a strained left groin, but he was hurting again as the game finished with the New York Knicks beating the Cavaliers 105-103 on Tuesday night.
Post Register
Pelicans: Williamson out 2 more weeks with hamstring injury
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a recent re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury, the Pelicans said Tuesday night. Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery,”...
Post Register
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers' 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it.
Post Register
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
Emmanuel Sanders downplays importance of adding Sean Payton
Some fans of the Denver Broncos are convinced that acquiring coach Sean Payton is the way to ensure the team will be turned around. Retired wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos and played for Payton with the New Orleans Saints, is not convinced that Payton is as important as the team’s glaring roster holes.
