Nab-Paclitaxel With Gemcitabine/Cisplatin Fails to Prolong OS in Newly Diagnosed, Advanced Biliary Tract Cancers

OS Improvements Seen With First-Line Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX in Metastatic PDAC
Findings from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial support the NALIRIFOX regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Treatment with liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde) plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), combined with leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) led to improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) plus gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).1.
FDA Clears Study of Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy for Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
An investigational new drug application for IMPT-314 has been cleared by the FDA. A phase 1/2 trial investigating the agent will be initiated in early 2023. The FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for the bispecific autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, IMPT-314, for the treatment of patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).1.
Survivorship and Quality-of-Life Play Important Roles for Patients With Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Melanie Goldfarb, MD, MSc, FACS, FACE, highlighted the importance of long-term survivorship care and the quality-of-life aspects of patients with thyroid cancer. Survivorship does not just mean surviving cancer. According to Melanie Goldfarb, MD, MSc, FACS, FACE, it also means dealing with the physical,...
Flaig Discusses NCCN Guidelines in Bladder Cancer
Thomas Flaig, MD, discusses some of the updated and current NCCN guidelines for patients with bladder cancer. Thomas Flaig, MD, vice chancellor of research for the University of Colorado Denver, member, University of Colorado Cancer Center, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Chair of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines Panel for Bladder Cancer, discusses some of the current NCCN guidelines in bladder cancer.
Implications of the MEDIOLA Trial Results in Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses the significance of the long-term results of the MEDIOLA trial (NCT02734004) of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
More Approaches Are Emerging in TP53-Mutated AML
Although the need for novel approaches to treat patients with TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia remains urgent, cautious optimism may be in order given recent data from clinical trials and upcoming studies. Prognosis for patients with tumor protein p53 (TP53)-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is poor; approximately 12% of patients survive...
A Closer Look at the Most Recent NCCN Guidelines for Bladder Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Flaig, MD, further discussed the updates to the 2022 NCCN guidelines for patients with bladder cancer and explained how the field has evolved over the past few years. The treatment landscape for patients with bladder cancer has rapidly changed with the addition of...
Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial of Mocravimod Enrolls First Patients With AML
After the FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for mocravimod in April 2022, the first patients with acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant have been enrolled in a phase 2b/3 study of the agent. About the Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial. Trial Name: Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center Phase...
Dire shortage of infectious disease specialists in US, for 'complex' reasons
A medical association based in Virginia — the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) — says the U.S. is experiencing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists. Experts weigh in.
