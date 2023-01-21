Read full article on original website
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
High School Sports: Southern Fulton Defeated by Everett
Southern Fulton fell to the Everett Warriors Monday night 51-14. The Indians (6-9, 6-7 ICC) struggled to work the ball on offense and were sluggish on defense. The Indians will return to their home court for a matchup against Forbes Road Thursday, January 26.
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
Franklin County Historical Society March Meeting Announced
The Franklin County Historical Society will host its January meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 2pm at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Tammy Adams, President of Path Valley Historical Society, will be speaking on Carrick Furnace and their Society. This event is free and open to the public. Contact. Jenny Shifler.
Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
Chambersburg Police Department Recognized for Excellence
The Chambersburg Police Department announced that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training for the third consecutive year by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. The Lexipol Connect program tracks CPD’s performance on five...
Larry Bruce Holtry obituary 1951~2023
Larry Bruce Holtry, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. Born February 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Naomi Mae Swartz Holtry and the late Bruce Leroy Holtry. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was employed as...
Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault
On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick 1956~2023
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick, 66, of Big Cove Tannery, PA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Rick was born in Takoma Park, MD on July 9, 1956, the son of the late Anna (Beninghove) and Robert Milton Derrick. He was the husband of Nannette Marie...
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
