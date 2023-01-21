ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023

Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
YORK, PA
WUSA9

Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault

On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023

Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023

Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Visitors Bureau recognizes the 2022 CTA of the Year

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) celebrated Ben Franklin’s 317th birthday by transforming the 11/30 Visitors Center into the “Spirit of Independence Tavern” reminiscent of a tavern one might visit in the 17th century. During the mixer several awards were given to individuals throughout Franklin County whose dedication and passion to preserve the natural, historic, recreational, cultural and hospitality value of Franklin County were recognized by receiving Partners for Impact awards, the first Community Impact award and 2022 Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year award.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023

Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
WJLA

Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy