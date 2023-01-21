Read full article on original website
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Man charged with shooting in East Hartford rooming house
EAST HARTFORD — A man is being held on more than $1 million bond while facing a first-degree assault charge based on claims that he shot a man in the back during an argument in a hallway of the Church Corners Inn rooming house in November. DEFENDANT: Jonathan E....
Bristol Press
Farmington man who police say wrestled with officer, made homophobic comment expected to face sentencing in spring
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man who police say wrestled with an officer and used a homophobic slur during his arrest last January is expected to face sentencing in April. Andrew Stierer, 26, received a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court until April 14. His cases have been marked down as “awaiting disposition” after pleading guilty to one count of intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Bristol Press
Plainville man who allegedly kicked police officer, threatened him no longer faces charges
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man arrested in June for allegedly kicking a cop in the stomach and threatening to “come for” him once his shift was over no longer faces charges. Justin Rondeau, 42, of Colonial Court, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court – after...
Extreme atrocity and cruelty: Man convicted in murder of 25-year-old from Worcester
An Essex County Superior Court jury on Monday convicted a Lynn man in the 2020 murder of a 25-year-old man from Worcester. The jury found Derell Guy, 37, of Lynn, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez. The jury, sitting in Lawrence, also convicted Guy of armed robbery.
Eyewitness News
Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
New Britain Herald
Windsor man gets 30 months in prison for role in New Britain robbery
NEW BRITAIN -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison in connection with a strong armed robbery in New Britain. Jahliil Parrott, 25, received the sentence last week in New Britain Superior Court – where the flat 30-month prison sentence was imposed. He...
Eyewitness News
Plainfield police: Taser used on trespassing suspect after he jumped from 2nd floor window
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on several warrants was arrested after he leapt from a second-floor window and Plainfield police used a Taser on him. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Richard Bourey. Police went to a home in Moosup around noon on Monday to arrest Bourey. They...
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced
A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by...
Bristol Press
Plymouth police charge another suspect in illegal gambling ring
PLYMOUTH – Police have charged another man in connection with an illegal gambling ring discovered in Plymouth in May. Local police on Monday arrested Andrew Stern, 28, on charges of illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance. According to authorities, Andrew Stern operated...
YAHOO!
State says typo led to murder suspect's release from commitment
Jan. 23—The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said a clerical error led to a misunderstanding about the release from civil commitment of James Armstrong, the North Stonington man charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of his cousin. Armstrong, 35, who is accused of killing...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Woonsocket woman
James Grilli pleaded no contest Monday to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Erika Belcourt.
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The woman charged for a deadly DUI crash in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday. 33-year-old Cara Kenyon was charged with driving under the influence with death resulting and is facing up to seven years in prison. Kenyon was also charged with obstruction and refusal...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
Car crash leads to drug arrest on East Main Street in Chicopee
A Thorndike man was arrested in Chicopee after crashing his car into a light post, which lead to a foot chase and drug charges.
Eyewitness News
Man’s death under investigation in Willimantic
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A man’s body was found at the home on Aspen Place. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning around 11 a.m. Monday morning.
2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
