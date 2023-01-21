ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Bristol Press

Farmington man who police say wrestled with officer, made homophobic comment expected to face sentencing in spring

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man who police say wrestled with an officer and used a homophobic slur during his arrest last January is expected to face sentencing in April. Andrew Stierer, 26, received a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court until April 14. His cases have been marked down as “awaiting disposition” after pleading guilty to one count of intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
FARMINGTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vehicle stop in Southbury leads to drug bust

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop in Southbury over the weekend led to a drug bust. Southbury police said they conducted the stop on Sunday night after the driver committed a violation. They said further investigation led to the arrest of an unidentified suspect who was in possession of...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth police charge another suspect in illegal gambling ring

PLYMOUTH – Police have charged another man in connection with an illegal gambling ring discovered in Plymouth in May. Local police on Monday arrested Andrew Stern, 28, on charges of illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance. According to authorities, Andrew Stern operated...
PLYMOUTH, CT
YAHOO!

State says typo led to murder suspect's release from commitment

Jan. 23—The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said a clerical error led to a misunderstanding about the release from civil commitment of James Armstrong, the North Stonington man charged with murder in the 2017 shooting death of his cousin. Armstrong, 35, who is accused of killing...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The woman charged for a deadly DUI crash in 2020 pleaded guilty on Monday. 33-year-old Cara Kenyon was charged with driving under the influence with death resulting and is facing up to seven years in prison. Kenyon was also charged with obstruction and refusal...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WTNH

Investigation underway after man found dead in Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating an ‘untimely death’ in Willimantic. Police said on Monday just before 11 a.m., the Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place for the report of an untimely death. When officials arrived, they located an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI
Eyewitness News

Man’s death under investigation in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A death investigation at a home in Willimantic continued on Tuesday. A man’s body was found at the home on Aspen Place. A police presence was seen outside of a home on Aspen Place and Ridgewood Road for several hours beginning around 11 a.m. Monday morning.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
WATERBURY, CT

