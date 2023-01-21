PLAINVILLE – A Farmington man who police say wrestled with an officer and used a homophobic slur during his arrest last January is expected to face sentencing in April. Andrew Stierer, 26, received a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court until April 14. His cases have been marked down as “awaiting disposition” after pleading guilty to one count of intimidation based on bigotry or bias.

FARMINGTON, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO