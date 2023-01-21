Read full article on original website
Related
Shelter dogs aren’t broken, they are incredibly misunderstood
I saw an advertisement a little while ago that said shelter dogs aren’t broken. I said out loud to my television: darn right they’re not. They are actually incredibly misunderstood. I think when people look at our dogs available for adoption, they use their own frame of reference...
Chambersburg police: Embracing community policing principles
Embracing policing principles and maintaining fidelity to policing’s six pillars of 21st Century Policing remains important to Chambersburg Police Department as it moves into 2023. Each of the policing principles contains critical components essential to the mission and goals that are reflective of departmental growth. In line with Pillar...
Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library February Events
Oddities: Authors and Stories (Virtual) Join us virtually on our Facebook page or YouTube channel for our Oddities: Authors & Stories program. This month’s topic is Octavia Butler: Pioneer of Afrofuturism. This program is available on our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Genealogy Club. Wednesday, February 1. 6:00 –...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0