Yu Highlights Possible Sequencing Strategies in mCRPC
In a presentation delivered at the 2022 Large Urology Group Practice Association Annual Meeting, Evan Y. Yu, MD, discussed different sequencing strategies that can be utilized for patients with mCRPC and the data that support each approach. With several novel hormonal agents (NHAs) approved for use in metastatic castration-resistant prostate...
OS Improvements Seen With First-Line Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX in Metastatic PDAC
Findings from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial support the NALIRIFOX regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Treatment with liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde) plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), combined with leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) led to improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) plus gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).1.
ctDNA Serves as Biomarker for Early Response Assessment in Advanced CRC
Compared with other tumor biomarkers, circulating tumor DNA may be ideal for early response assessment and have potential to enable use of adaptive clinical study designs in the future for patients with advanced colorectal cancer. Due to the short half-life of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), it serves as an ideal...
More Approaches Are Emerging in TP53-Mutated AML
Although the need for novel approaches to treat patients with TP53-mutated acute myeloid leukemia remains urgent, cautious optimism may be in order given recent data from clinical trials and upcoming studies. Prognosis for patients with tumor protein p53 (TP53)-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is poor; approximately 12% of patients survive...
Survivorship and Quality-of-Life Play Important Roles for Patients With Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Melanie Goldfarb, MD, MSc, FACS, FACE, highlighted the importance of long-term survivorship care and the quality-of-life aspects of patients with thyroid cancer. Survivorship does not just mean surviving cancer. According to Melanie Goldfarb, MD, MSc, FACS, FACE, it also means dealing with the physical,...
Promising Efficacy and Safety Signals Shown With Encorafenib Triplet in BRAF V600E+ mCRC
The combination use of encorafenib plus cetuximab and chemotherapy appeared to be safe and effective in treating patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Encorafenib (Braftovi) plus cetuximab (Erbitux) and chemotherapy demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), along with tolerable safety, according to safety lead-in results announced ahead of the phase 3 BREAKWATER study (NCT04607421).1.
Evaluating Glofitimab as a Potential Option for Patients With R/R LBCL
Cyrus M. Khan, MD, discusses the mechanism of action of glofitamab and its potential use as a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Cyrus M. Khan, MD, hematologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, discusses the mechanism of action of glofitamab (RG6026) and its potential use as a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
Next Steps for Trastuzumab Emtansine After the KAMILLA Trial
Rachel Würstlein, MD, discusses the use of trastuzumab emtansine following the KAMILLA trial which evaluated the agent in patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have brain metastases. Rachel Würstlein, MD, Universität München, lead investigator of the KAMILLA study (NCT01702571), discusses the use of trastuzumab emtansine...
A Closer Look at the Most Recent NCCN Guidelines for Bladder Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Flaig, MD, further discussed the updates to the 2022 NCCN guidelines for patients with bladder cancer and explained how the field has evolved over the past few years. The treatment landscape for patients with bladder cancer has rapidly changed with the addition of...
