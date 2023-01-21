ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen

York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge

Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023

Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
GETTYSBURG, PA
York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution

The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
HARRISBURG, PA
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Police searching for missing woman in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
Spam Calls to Business Falsely Representing Chambersburg Police

Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department “Counterfeit or Fraud Division”. In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call. In past cases, businesses have been asked to pay a “fine” for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency or some other fictious violation.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
