Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Avalanche kills two prominent York Co businessmen
York, PA — A skiing accident has claimed the lives of two prominent business owners in York County. Jon Kinsley, 59, and his brother Tim Kinsley, 57, were killed yesterday by an avalanche while together on a trip in British Columbia. “We are deeply heartbroken to share news of...
Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County house fire, investigation ongoing
A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Man suffers significant injuries in Perry County …. A man suffered “significant injuries” after a house fire in Perry County on Monday. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023
Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
Restoration continues at historic Gettysburg Wisler House
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work continues at Gettysburg National Military Park around the historic Wisler House. According to the park’s Facebook page, a non-historic shed was taken down as tree removal on the property has begun. A small gravel parking lot will be added to the northeast corner...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting. Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them. Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new […]
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Deed transfers January 11-17, 2023
Deed Transfers for January 11th to 17th, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Chambersburg Police Department Recognized for Excellence
The Chambersburg Police Department announced that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training for the third consecutive year by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. The Lexipol Connect program tracks CPD’s performance on five...
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Spam Calls to Business Falsely Representing Chambersburg Police
Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department “Counterfeit or Fraud Division”. In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call. In past cases, businesses have been asked to pay a “fine” for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency or some other fictious violation.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
