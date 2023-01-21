ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, MI

The American town demolished for developments that never happened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
EUREKA, MO
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
DETROIT, MI
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
