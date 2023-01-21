Read full article on original website
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan, some students may get a snow day Wednesday. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter Storm Warning will be...
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan
As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
UPMATTERS
The American town demolished for developments that never happened
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
abc12.com
Traffic Alerts for I-75, I-69 in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - Traffic was slow moving Tuesday morning along parts of I-69 and I-75 in Genesee County. The 911 Center's website had a long list of alerts in Flint Township. It showed a crash just before 6:15 at I-75 south and I-69 east. There was also a reported...
progressivegrocer.com
1st Look at the New Meijer Grocery Banner: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Midwest retailer to open smaller-footprint locations in Detroit area on Jan. 26. Long before the first Meijer supercenter changed the Michigan retail landscape in the 1960s, Henrik Meijer and his teenage son, Frederik, opened their first grocery store in the midst of the Great Depression. That market in Greenville, Mich., was known as Meijer’s Grocery.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Washtenaw County man dies along with dog in vehicle fire; Police suspect drunk driving
Alcohol appears to be a factor in a collision and car fire that killed a Dexter man and his dog in Washtenaw County. Michigan State Police responded to the crash in Lima Township on Saturday morning.
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of spending money mother stole from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury pleads no contest
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of spending money that authorities say he knew his mother stole from Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Treasury pleaded no contest, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, entered the plea for two counts of receiving stolen property...
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
whmi.com
Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors
12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
