NorthcentralPA.com

Digital driver's licenses for PA residents could happen sooner than expected

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are pushing for a bill that would accelerate the state's plans to provide digital driver's licenses. According to a report from Patch.com, the new legislation would not eliminate the need for a physical copy of the license, but would provide an additional way for people to present identification. Patch reports that the bill calls for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to develop an app for downloading...
local21news.com

PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
NorthcentralPA.com

Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses to build new retail space

Williamsport, Pa. — The produce building for a popular 75-year-old business was torn down Thursday to make way for a new one. Tebbs Farms & Greenhouses announced Wednesday on Facebook that demolition of the current building on Four Mile Drive had begun. "After several years of planning we are finally taking the plunge. Demolition has begun on our 75 year old building and we will be starting from scratch with...
Franklin County Free Press

Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution Wednesday

Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT...
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
explore venango

Two Area Men Sentenced for Roles in Return to Sender Drug Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two Pennsylvania men have been sentenced on their convictions for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday, January 19.
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

