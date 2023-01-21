Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Track team earns 7 1st-place finishes
Trojans capture 7 wins: Chambersburg’s indoor track & field athletes competed at the Mercersburg Academy Invitational on Saturday and brought back 7 gold medals. J.J. Kelly was a winner of three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump. The high jump effort (6-4) and the triple jump (46-10) were school indoor records. He also qualified for the PTFCA indoor states in all three events (his long jump was 21-11).
FOX43.com
Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration
For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
WSET
Field fire that burned multiple acres in Big Island caused by downed power line: Officials
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist Big Island crews in a large field fire on Friday. The department said at 1:31 p.m. it was dispatched to a large field that had caught fire from a downed power line. Deputy Chief 2...
Icy roads likely Wednesday as snow, sleet, rain fall: forecasters
An icy glaze could coat central Pennsylvania roads Wednesday as several inches of snow fall and combine with rain showers, forecasters said. Snow, sleet and rain are expected between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory. Forecasters are calling for up to 3 inches of snow accumulation.
Quiet today before snow moves in for Wednesday morning
This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. It will also be windy, making the air feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will […]
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
abc27.com
Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA
Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
How Shippensburg swimming has rallied around one of its own while her mother battles cancer
Shippensburg’s Kimber Beeler isn’t your normal high school swimmer. Sure, she can get it done in the pool, but she is getting it done, too, in the game of life.
Hagerstown Community College Art Students Exhibit Work at Wilson College
Wilson College will host an exhibition of artwork by students from Hagerstown Community College (HCC) in Wilson’s Bogigian Gallery from Feb. 1 through Mar. 3, 2023. An opening will be held in the gallery on Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
morgancountyusa.org
Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal
The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
Ryhan D Weaver obituary 1981~2023
Mr. Ryhan D Weaver, 41, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in his home. Born December 1, 1981 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Rodney D. Weaver, Hagerstown, MD, and Pamela K. (Pine) Kershner also of Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim Senior High...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
