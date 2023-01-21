ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Track team earns 7 1st-place finishes

Trojans capture 7 wins: Chambersburg’s indoor track & field athletes competed at the Mercersburg Academy Invitational on Saturday and brought back 7 gold medals. J.J. Kelly was a winner of three events, the long jump, triple jump and high jump. The high jump effort (6-4) and the triple jump (46-10) were school indoor records. He also qualified for the PTFCA indoor states in all three events (his long jump was 21-11).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Danny Dietrich ready to race largest season of his career | Fast Lane

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 racing season might be in the dust now, but it’s something Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich wants to build off of. Dietrich had 14 wins, 53 top 5s and 69 top 10s. Winning the Steve Smith Tribute worth $19,000, it’s the big events he hopes to capitalize on looking forward.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Quiet today before snow moves in for Wednesday morning

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. It will also be windy, making the air feel colder. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA

Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023

Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
morgancountyusa.org

Bike Trail at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs Threatened by Recreational Vehicle Camp Proposal

The brand new Rock & Roll mountain bike trail behind the Nature Center at Cacapon State Park is being threatened by a proposal to put in a recreational vehicle campsite. Last month, Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks, put out a request for proposals to develop the campground and additional recreational facilities such as “winter sports, zip line, ropes courses, mountain coaster and bicycle rental.”
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Ryhan D Weaver obituary 1981~2023

Mr. Ryhan D Weaver, 41, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in his home. Born December 1, 1981 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Rodney D. Weaver, Hagerstown, MD, and Pamela K. (Pine) Kershner also of Hagerstown, MD. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim Senior High...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

