Pennsylvania State

Franklin County Free Press

Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution Wednesday

Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT...
Applications for 2023 Pennsylvania House Scholarship Available

High school seniors interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship. Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student.
CVAS: Meet Markar and Pinky, pets of the week

Meet Markar and Pinky, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Markar and Pinky would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
