Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution Wednesday
Ahead of snowy conditions and cold temperatures across most of the state tonight and tomorrow, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm. PennDOT...
Applications for 2023 Pennsylvania House Scholarship Available
High school seniors interested in receiving financial assistance to help pay for college can now apply for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ Scholarship. Each year the program awards a four-year scholarship to two students preparing for post-secondary education. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student.
Does Some of PA’s Unclaimed Property Belong to You?
The Pennsylvania Treasury estimates the state owes one in every 10 Pennsylvanians unclaimed property. You can easily find out if you are one of those citizens by visiting Treasury’s FREE unclaimed property database here. Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks, uncashed checks and more. Property is...
2022 Property Tax and Rent Rebate Applications Available Now
Forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Remember – you do not need to pay anyone for assistance to apply for the rebates. Help is available from my office at no charge.
Concord Man Hallucinating on Methamphetamine Arrested
On December the 16th at 7:45 p.m., members from the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Path Valley Road for a possible active burglary. Through the proceeding investigation, it was determined that Marshall Daihl, 37 of Concord, attempted to enter into his neighbor’s residence, while he was allegedly hallucinating on methamphetamine.
Edward J “Ed” Bender obituary 1970~2023
Edward J “Ed” Bender, 52, of St. Thomas, passed away the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 16, 1970 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Debra Elaine Bender. Ed was a graduate of the Shippensburg High School and member...
CVAS: Meet Markar and Pinky, pets of the week
Meet Markar and Pinky, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Markar and Pinky would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
