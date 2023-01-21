ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Vigo County Jail Log: Jan. 24, 2023

Jan. 24—The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. Friday. * Blake I....
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Death investigation at LCCF

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy