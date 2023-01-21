Read full article on original website
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Chambersburg’s Ice Fest PA
Enjoy ice sculptures, slides, and so much more at Ice Fest PA in Downtown Chambersburg. The streets will be lined with winter activates for the whole family. Grab a bite to eat and take in the sights of the season January 26 – 29th.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
C Howard Cline obituary 1933~2023
C Howard Cline, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was born and lived most of his life in Fountaindale, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence A. and Evelyn (Pittinger) Cline. He was a graduate of Washington Township...
Alice Cooper bringing ‘Too Close For Comfort’ tour to Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to Hershey this spring. According to Hershey Entertainment, Cooper will perform at the Hershey Theater on April 30 at 8 p.m. The show will include “the dark and horror-themed theatrics that (Cooper...
Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick 1956~2023
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick, 66, of Big Cove Tannery, PA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Rick was born in Takoma Park, MD on July 9, 1956, the son of the late Anna (Beninghove) and Robert Milton Derrick. He was the husband of Nannette Marie...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Appell Center Announces Three NEW Live Concerts To Spring Roster.
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts in downtown York, PA, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new live concerts to its spring roster. Celebrating a 35 plus-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, INDIGO GIRLS, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, return to the Strand Theatre for the first time since 2018! With 16 studio albums selling over 15 million records, they have built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Fans will not want to miss who Rolling Stone describes as the “ideal duet partners” when they take the stage on April 28.
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023
Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
Jacqueline M “Jackie” Sheffler 1931~2023
Mrs. Jacqueline M “Jackie” Sheffler (Lowman), 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in her home. Born February 28, 1931 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Thelma (Bowers) Lowman. She and her husband, the late Herbert D. Sheffler, Sr.,...
Larry Bruce Holtry obituary 1951~2023
Larry Bruce Holtry, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. Born February 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Naomi Mae Swartz Holtry and the late Bruce Leroy Holtry. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was employed as...
Franklin County Historical Society March Meeting Announced
The Franklin County Historical Society will host its January meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 2pm at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Tammy Adams, President of Path Valley Historical Society, will be speaking on Carrick Furnace and their Society. This event is free and open to the public. Contact. Jenny Shifler.
Hagerstown Community College Art Students Exhibit Work at Wilson College
Wilson College will host an exhibition of artwork by students from Hagerstown Community College (HCC) in Wilson’s Bogigian Gallery from Feb. 1 through Mar. 3, 2023. An opening will be held in the gallery on Feb. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
WillaJean Wolf Holm obituary 1931~2023
WillaJean Wolf Holm 91, of Needmore PA passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 16, 2023. WillaJean is survived by her Daughter Wendy ( Rex ) Akers of Needmore Pa, Son Joseph Holm of Needmore Pa, Grandson Clayton ( Jenn ) Moorman of Warfordburg PA, Granddaughter Shenan Moorman of Urbana MD, Step-Grandson Daniel ( Jeanette ) Akers of Houstontown PA and her Great Grandchildren Craige, Kahlei, Kyle, Taylor, Kami, Joey, Allie, Paxton, and Crue.
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023
Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
Spam Calls to Business Falsely Representing Chambersburg Police
Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department “Counterfeit or Fraud Division”. In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call. In past cases, businesses have been asked to pay a “fine” for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency or some other fictious violation.
