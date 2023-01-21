ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility

(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard the stories from veterans struggling to qualify for programs like the property tax/rebate program because of the disability payments they have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania reconsiders psychiatric bed registry

(The Center Square) – After years of struggling to connect patients with psychiatric care across the state, the General Assembly wants to create a mental health treatment database to fix the ongoing miscommunication. The legislation would align Pennsylvania with care coordination offered in other states and is a step in line with recent increases in funding for mental health care. The proposal, Senate Bill 178, would create a database overseen...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools Score Below State Average

(TNS) — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania failed to meet state averages on standardized tests in 2022, a review by The Sunday Times found. Cyber school leaders attribute the proficiency rates, including 4.6 percent in math for the state's largest charter school, to low participation rates and a different way of learning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How

The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would help low-income families facing medical debt. The plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled on Monday by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski (D-Lackawanna); and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania Department of Revenue offers free tax filing

(The Center Square) –­ Just in time for the beginning of tax season on Monday, the state reminded residents of their free online filing tool. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encouraged taxpayers to use their online portal, myPATH, to file their state income tax returns. The new system provides self-service options –such as registering new tax accounts, filing returns and making payments. There is usually a fee for electronic filing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ncsha.org

Application Window Opening Soon for $100M Housing Options Grant Program

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has posted the final guidelines for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program that is intended to provide a new affordable housing development tool to PHFA’s existing portfolio of housing resources by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
timespub.com

Find community with Quakers

The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy