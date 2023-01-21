Read full article on original website
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
Pennsylvania Senate may relax disabled veterans’ public assistance eligibility
(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans in Pennsylvania may soon qualify for more public assistance programs. The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously approved legislation last week to exclude benefit payments from income restrictions that often disqualify servicemembers from using public assistance programs. “My office has heard the stories from veterans struggling to qualify for programs like the property tax/rebate program because of the disability payments they have...
Pennsylvania reconsiders psychiatric bed registry
(The Center Square) – After years of struggling to connect patients with psychiatric care across the state, the General Assembly wants to create a mental health treatment database to fix the ongoing miscommunication. The legislation would align Pennsylvania with care coordination offered in other states and is a step in line with recent increases in funding for mental health care. The proposal, Senate Bill 178, would create a database overseen...
Applications now open for conservation and outdoor recreation grants
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened applications for grant funding for recreation projects. Eligible causes include public parks, conservation, trail and river access, and other similar projects. Applications will remain open until April 5. For more information about grant eligibility, requirements, and to access the online grant application portal, visit the DCNR grant webpage. The video below provides additional guidance. ...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter Schools Score Below State Average
(TNS) — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania failed to meet state averages on standardized tests in 2022, a review by The Sunday Times found. Cyber school leaders attribute the proficiency rates, including 4.6 percent in math for the state's largest charter school, to low participation rates and a different way of learning.
orangeandbluepress.com
Most Convenient Way to File Your Property Taxes – See How
The state’s Department of Revenue announced that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. Property Tax Rebate Application for Pennsylvania Residents. Since 1971, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has provided eligible residents of Pennsylvania with assistance totaling more than...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?
With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
Pennsylvania lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would help low-income families facing medical debt. The plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled on Monday by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski (D-Lackawanna); and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The […]
Pennsylvania Department of Revenue offers free tax filing
(The Center Square) – Just in time for the beginning of tax season on Monday, the state reminded residents of their free online filing tool. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encouraged taxpayers to use their online portal, myPATH, to file their state income tax returns. The new system provides self-service options –such as registering new tax accounts, filing returns and making payments. There is usually a fee for electronic filing...
proclaimerscv.com
450,000 Pennsylvanians Qualified to Receive up to $650 Property Tax and Rent Rebate
Pennsylvania’s property tax and rent rebate program has provided more than $7.6 billion to older and disabled adults, as reported by The U.S. Sun. The program aims to support its residents who are less likely to be able to afford their homes. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but qualifying homeowners may receive supplemental rebates for $975.
Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
wdiy.org
New PA Grant Seeks to Assist Communities of Color with Opioid Settlement Money
On Monday, Jan. 16, Pennsylvania announced a grant opportunity that stems from nationwide settlements related to the opioid epidemic. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports, the state is looking to fund groups that work with some of the hardest-hit communities. More information on how to apply can be found at DDAP.PA.gov.
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pauletta Fajinmi had been waiting for more than six months. In April, she applied to a Pennsylvania program that promises to help homeowners recover from the financial impact of the pandemic. ...
ncsha.org
Application Window Opening Soon for $100M Housing Options Grant Program
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has posted the final guidelines for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program that is intended to provide a new affordable housing development tool to PHFA’s existing portfolio of housing resources by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.
marijuanamoment.net
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students' gender identity to parents
A Pennsylvania school district's proposed policy surrounding transgender students bars educators from telling parents about their children's gender identity unless required by law.
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s is the PA network with the most hospitals recognized for excellence in patient safety
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) recognized 21 Pennsylvania hospitals for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety. Nearly half of the honorees for HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program are St. Luke’s hospitals. The eight St. Luke’s hospitals honored by HAP are:. St....
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
timespub.com
Find community with Quakers
The word Quaker is familiar to most people in Pennsylvania. William Penn, founder of the Commonwealth, was a Quaker, and is honored with a statue atop Philadelphia’s City Hall. Pennsylvania is known as the Quaker State. But what do you know about present-day Quakers right here in Bucks County?
Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise
HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
