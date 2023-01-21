ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Thursday Forecast: Jan. 25. Tuesday high school basketball. Riverside wins 3OT thriller at Greer. Carolina Blends and Brews: Thomas Creek Brewery.
GREENVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
WYFF4.com

Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...

