WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
wspa.com
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station.
South Carolina woman accused of lighting accelerant after spraying victim
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after allegedly spraying an accelerant on a person’s face and chest and then using a lighter to ignite it, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Horry County police charged Wendy Sue Long, 49, with domestic violence of a high and aggravated […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Armed man robs South Carolina Chick-fil-A, gas station within 30 minutes, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of robbing an Upstate Chick-fil-A and a gas station within 30 minutes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call at about 5 a.m. Monday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road.
1 shot while confronting suspect attempting to break into car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Suspect arrested after back to back armed robberies
A suspect is in custody after two consecutive armed robberies in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road, just after 5 AM Monday morning.
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
WYFF4.com
Woman, man attacked by pack of dogs near Seneca, sending 1 to hospital, deputies say
SENECA, S.C. — A pack of dogs attacked an Upstate man and woman Monday, sending the man to the hospital, officials said. Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to Burns Drive, near Seneca. Watt said a woman...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville
The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find suspect in kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found the suspect in a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
WYFF4.com
Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
FOX Carolina
Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at...
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
