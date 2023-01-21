ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Idaho man killed in two-car crash

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Orem man’s auto repairs take 13 months due to parts shortage

OREM, Utah — If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed. “(It) just hit the tire here, so not a lot of damage, but it did cause enough for the airbags to go off,” Grant Clark told us back in November, months after his daughter’s Volkswagen spun out on ice and hit a curb.
OREM, UT
KSLTV

SeaQuest fined by USDA after guests bitten by animals in multiple incidents

LAYTON, Utah — The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited and fined SeaQuest in Layton, Utah along with other locations for multiple violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. According to the citation and notification of penalty, SeaQuest, “failed to handle animals with minimal risk of harm to the animal...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy