OREM, Utah — If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed. “(It) just hit the tire here, so not a lot of damage, but it did cause enough for the airbags to go off,” Grant Clark told us back in November, months after his daughter’s Volkswagen spun out on ice and hit a curb.

OREM, UT ・ 5 HOURS AGO