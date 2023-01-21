Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
Utah semi-truck driver involved in fatal Idaho crash
A 66-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
KSLTV
Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
KSLTV
Idaho man killed in two-car crash
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A 66-year-old man died early Tuesday morning following a two-car crash in Bannock County, Idaho. The crash occurred near milepost 62 on Interstate 15 at approximately 6:31 a.m. According to a press release from Idaho State police, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup was traveling southbound...
Park City Police seeking leads on stolen bear statue
A statue of a friendly coffee-drinking bear was stolen from its home in Park City, and police are looking for leads on who would commit such a crime.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Hillcrest High School student found with gun after fight with officer
A 14-year-old Hillcrest High student was involved in a "scuffle" with a school resource officer Monday, in which the officer found that the student was carrying a gun in his waistband.
KSLTV
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
kjzz.com
Avalanche dumps snow over road in American Fork Canyon
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Bystanders stepped in to help clear the road after an avalanche slid across State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon. The avalanche happened on Monday before people got out of their cars to help dig it out. A plow truck also helped move snow before Utah Department of Transportation officials arrived.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Teen safe after being kidnapped by stranger; suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man was arrested and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Salt Lake City after trying to lure her into his vehicle with alcohol and food. Jonathan Simonji was booked into jail on one count of second-degree kidnapping, a felony charge. Officials report...
Family of murder-suicide victim urges support for domestic violence bill
Mandy Mayne's father held up her photo for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to see. "Mandy was a very sweet girl," Kent Mayne told the lawmakers. "Beautiful girl. Beautiful smile."
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Orem man’s auto repairs take 13 months due to parts shortage
OREM, Utah — If your car needs minor repairs, be prepared to wait. That warning comes from a Utah County man who had to wait for more than a year for his car to get fixed. “(It) just hit the tire here, so not a lot of damage, but it did cause enough for the airbags to go off,” Grant Clark told us back in November, months after his daughter’s Volkswagen spun out on ice and hit a curb.
KSLTV
SeaQuest fined by USDA after guests bitten by animals in multiple incidents
LAYTON, Utah — The U.S. Department of Agriculture cited and fined SeaQuest in Layton, Utah along with other locations for multiple violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act. According to the citation and notification of penalty, SeaQuest, “failed to handle animals with minimal risk of harm to the animal...
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
