Last night, I had vivid, wacky dreams; maybe it was all that delicious green Thai curry I had for dinner. Usually I can’t recall my dreams, but for some reason, this morning I remembered three. In the first, I found a cardboard box with a hole in it. I put an old blanket and a bowl of water inside, hoping a bear would come along and decide to hibernate in it. In the second dream, I wasn’t sure which of our two houses I was sleeping in; the room and our bed kept expanding and contracting. And in the third dream, I had just attended some kind of conference and decided to stop at a country inn with two friends on the way home. The narrow dirt road leading to the inn had ovular turn-arounds in case someone wanted to go back to the airport. When we got to the inn, a woman in a gingham dress came to take our bags to our rooms. That’s when I woke up.

19 HOURS AGO