890kdxu.com
Survey Says: Southern Utah’s DIRTIEST Secrets!
Over 350 Southern Utahn's were surveyed recently answering some of the DIRTIEST, MOST PERSONAL QUESTIONS! The results might surprise you!. 63% admit to having a ONE-NIGHT STAND... Almost 2/3 people! Shocked? ... Me neither. Have you ever caught your parents being "Romantic?" 44% say YES they've walked in on their...
ksl.com
Local, federal law enforcers target bath salt distribution in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal law enforcers in Utah made a dent in drug trafficking organizations distributing bath salts last year. On Tuesday, police chiefs from several cities and the Salt Lake County sheriff stood with the local heads of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Division of Homeland Security at the Salt Lake City Police Department to talk about their success in dismantling organizations selling bath salts throughout Utah.
ksl.com
'Overwhelming' response for radon testing after Lehi woman shares cancer diagnosis story
LEHI — Thousands of Utahns responded to a Lehi woman's plea to test their homes for radon after she was diagnosed with stage four nonsmoking lung cancer. "The response has been overwhelming," said Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. "People testing and asking questions."
890kdxu.com
Baby Names So Unpopular Even Utah Won’t Use Them
Utah has earned itself a reputation for coming up with unique baby names. It's often been observed that all you have to do to turn a normal name into a Utah name is to misspell it, and then throw in a y. Mykel. Dayvid. Jordynn. Jaymz. Or just name your...
The state of the state is cold
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox recently gave his State of the State address, but it’s obvious he didn’t know that Utah would find itself in such an icy grip after his talk. Since the 19th of January, few locations in the state have made it to normal average temperatures, and it looks like […]
suindependent.com
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers From Feb. 1 through April 15? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do.
Interested In Gathering Shed Antlers? Utah Offers A Free And Mandatory Ethics Course Before You Do. If you want to gather shed antlers in the state of Utah, you must take a mandatory ethics course. Collecting is only legal from Feb. 1 through April 15, so it’s important to understand the rules and laws you must follow.
890kdxu.com
6 Weirdest Things Found in Utah Public Restrooms
What are the weirdest things found in Utah public restrooms? There are plenty. I was actually shocked when I got the answers to this question. I compiled a list and tried to keep it clean, but these are restrooms. Apparently everyone thinks that what happens in the restroom, stays in the restroom. I wish that were true, and that you kept it to your own stall, and cleaned up after yourself.
A driver’s guide to snow tires in Utah
Here’s when and where Utah drivers might need snow tires.
kslnewsradio.com
Thanks to exceptional winter, Utah inches out of “exceptional” drought
SALT LAKE CITY — Frequent storms and cooler weather have helped raise Utah’s snowpack to 183% of normal according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. In other words, and at least so far, Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years. The Division said the state hasn’t had 183% of normal snowpack since 2005. And officially the state has at least two more months of winter.
Freezing temps growing concern for Utah’s homeless population
Utah is now seeing some of the coldest temperatures since just before Christmas time.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah air quality has been good, but that may change soon
SALT LAKE CITY — You may have noticed that our skies have been clearer this winter. With all the storms, the air quality in Utah has been in the green. By this time of year, the state has usually had quite a few orange air quality days, but not this year. We’ve only had one so far.
KSLTV
17 people recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning at central Utah clinic
EPHRAIM, Utah — A mental health clinic will reopen on Thursday after a carbon monoxide leak sent at least 17 people to the hospital. The Central Utah Counseling Center in Ephraim was evacuated a week ago after a problem with an old furnace was discovered. People started feeling sick, with a variety of symptoms like headaches.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
‘Social media on notice’: State of Utah to sue social media companies to protect kids
Utah Governor Spencer Cox and the State of Utah have put social media companies on notice with the intent to file a lawsuit in the interest of protecting children online.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers denounce comments claiming they’re trying to ‘destroy public education’
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple state lawmakers on Monday disavowed comments by a prominent backer of the school choice bill saying she wanted to “destroy public education” in a recording that circulated online. Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity 4 Every Child, a major player...
Watch: Drone captures rare phenomenon of reverse waterfall in Utah
A photographer captured a rare reverse waterfall in southwest Utah earlier this month.
upr.org
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
KSLTV
Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires
Over a hundred million dollars is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, thanks to federal funding focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer. The focus will be on forest land that impacts homes, businesses, and recreational areas. There have been controlled burns and other efforts to thin the fuel, but rarely with the type of funding coming down to the state.
