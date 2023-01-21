Read full article on original website
Related
diva-dirt.com
Backstage News On Why Steel Cage Match Was Cut From Raw
If you were watching the Jan. 23 Raw XXX episode you were likely excited to see Becky Lynch take on Bayley in a steel cage. A match that had been advertised for a week. However, despite the cage lowering, the match did not take place. What ended up happening was...
diva-dirt.com
Emma Confirmed As Royal Rumble Entrant
Over the weekend, Emma confirmed that she will be entering the 2023 Royal Rumble match. This took place on the SmackDown LowDown show where she confronted Zelina Vega. This will be Emma’s first Royal Rumble appearance. Vega was speaking on the win that Legado Del Fantasma had during the...
diva-dirt.com
Raw XXX Discussion Post: 01.23.23
Tonight’s Raw is a big episode because it is the 30th anniversary of the show. It is also the go-home episode before Royal Rumble this Saturday. Alundra Blayze has been confirmed for tonight and Lita has been reported to appear. We know at the Rumble, Alexa Bliss will be...
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wizards Forward
Oklahoma City could use help in the frontcourt, with Washington having a young forward that could be on the market.
Sources: Mat Ishbia's purchase of Suns, Mercury to be official soon
The NBA's board of governors is expected to ratify Mat Ishbia's purchase of the Suns with a vote in early February, sources told ESPN.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Bring Former Sonic Home
With the trade deadline approaching, the Thunder acquire a second-round pick to ship off Darius Bazley and bring back a former Seattle SuperSonic.
Comments / 0