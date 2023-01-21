ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
diva-dirt.com

Backstage News On Why Steel Cage Match Was Cut From Raw

If you were watching the Jan. 23 Raw XXX episode you were likely excited to see Becky Lynch take on Bayley in a steel cage. A match that had been advertised for a week. However, despite the cage lowering, the match did not take place. What ended up happening was...
diva-dirt.com

Emma Confirmed As Royal Rumble Entrant

Over the weekend, Emma confirmed that she will be entering the 2023 Royal Rumble match. This took place on the SmackDown LowDown show where she confronted Zelina Vega. This will be Emma’s first Royal Rumble appearance. Vega was speaking on the win that Legado Del Fantasma had during the...
diva-dirt.com

Raw XXX Discussion Post: 01.23.23

Tonight’s Raw is a big episode because it is the 30th anniversary of the show. It is also the go-home episode before Royal Rumble this Saturday. Alundra Blayze has been confirmed for tonight and Lita has been reported to appear. We know at the Rumble, Alexa Bliss will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy