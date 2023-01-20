Read full article on original website
Sullivan stops Union in girls wrestling action
While the teams split the four contested matches, Sullivan was able to use open weight classes to seal its win over Union in girls wrestling action Wednesday. Sullivan had three wrestlers take forfeits while Union had one for a net gain of 12 points.
Boys Basketball — Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Union Tournament
Sam Paule hit a three-point basket with 2.8 seconds to play to lift Washington to a first-round win over Rockwood Summit Monday, Jan. 23, at the Union Tournament.
Gildehaus leads Lady Knights to conference road win in Columbia
That’s the only way to describe St. Francis Borgia senior Celia Gildehaus, who scored 30 points Thursday as the basketball Lady Knights won in Columbia over Father Tolton Catholic, 53-45.
Basketball Wildcats win shootout over Russellville
Union’s boys basketball Wildcats halted a four-game losing streak Friday, picking up an 86-71 home win over Russellville. Union improved to 10-6 on the season with the victory while Russellville fell to 8-10.
Lady Jays prevail over Oakville in tournament
Washington will have the chance to keep one of the winners’ bracket trophies at home at the Ninth Annual Washington Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Jays (9-5) opened the tournament with a win Monday, defeating the slightly higher-seeded Oakville (9-5), 43-35.
Borgia girls swimming places 28th at CoMo Invitational
Swimming in one of the biggest meets of the season, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights scored 18.5 points to place 28th among 28 scoring schools at the CoMo Invitational last weekend. “The COMO invite brings together the best of Classes 1 and 2,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
Borgia boys wrestlers earn win over Westminster Christian
Earning a net gain of 12 points on open weight classes, the St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling Knights defeated Westminster Christian Academy Thursday in Washington, 36-24. The two schools split the four contested matches with none of them lasting through a full period.
Wrestling Jays fly to fourth at Pacific tournament
Led by a pair of runner-up finishes, Washington boys wrestling jumped into the top five at the Pacific Tournament Saturday. The Blue Jays scored 195.5 points and ranked fourth in the team standings at the event.
Indians place eighth in home tournament
Two second-place finishes led the Pacific boys wrestling Indians on their home mats Saturday. Pacific scored 94.5 points and finished eighth against a tough lineup of teams in their home tournament.
Borgia halts skid with home win over St. Mary’s
St. Francis Borgia halted its losing skid at two games Friday, defeating St. Mary’s by an 83-65 margin at home in Archdiocesan Athletic Association action.
Blue Jays sweep conference duo
Washington put multiple matches of breathing room between themselves and the competition Wednesday in a GAC Central tri-meet. Wrestling on Wentzville Liberty’s mats, Washington defeated Liberty, 51-27, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 51-30.
Voters select name for new Union park
Grant Station Park edged out two other names in a poll for the name of Union’s newest park. The Union Parks and Recreation Department held an online survey to name the new park that will host model train rides held by the group that has been known as the St. Louis Live Steamers, though that name is expected to change before it gets to Union.
Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington
Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
Washington Public Library to partially close due to $1.2 million HVAC project
Beginning on Friday, sections of the Washington Public Library will become closed to the public as contractors begin to remove and install the library’s new heating and cooling system. “That means they will actually be getting up into the ceiling of the library to remove the old ventilation and...
Transformational gift
It has been said that one measure of an academic institution’s strength is the size of its endowment. If that’s true, St. Francis Borgia High School is on solid ground, really solid ground. On Monday, the school’s endowment committee announced a $1 million gift from Robert and Juanita...
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
U.S. Bank officials confirm downtown branch will close in April
U.S. Bank’s Downtown Washington branch is closing this spring. It will be the first time a bank has not operated at 114 Oak St. since November 1909, according to Missourian archives.
Op-Ed: Operating funds needed for domestic violence shelt
Earlier this month, a woman from Leslie was shot and killed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in Washington. She had gone there to hide from him. Unfortunately, this tragedy is not uncommon. Domestic violence is an enormous problem in Franklin County. In...
Pelton shares year end report highlight past year's caseload
Incidents of crime in Franklin County in 2022 were comparable to those in 2021 according to crime statistics released by Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton last week. The crime statistics detail cases handled by the sheriff’s department.
Fair’s economic boost
For many, the Washington Town & Country Fair is the best part of summer. It is a whole lot of fun packed into five entertaining days in early August. But in addition to a good time, the Fair provides a significant economic stimulus to our community. It’s big fun and big business – generating tourism, jobs and tax revenue. In many ways, our Fair has grown into an economic juggernaut.
