Sullivan, MO

Washington Missourian

Sullivan stops Union in girls wrestling action

While the teams split the four contested matches, Sullivan was able to use open weight classes to seal its win over Union in girls wrestling action Wednesday. Sullivan had three wrestlers take forfeits while Union had one for a net gain of 12 points.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Union Tournament

Sam Paule hit a three-point basket with 2.8 seconds to play to lift Washington to a first-round win over Rockwood Summit Monday, Jan. 23, at the Union Tournament.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays prevail over Oakville in tournament

Washington will have the chance to keep one of the winners’ bracket trophies at home at the Ninth Annual Washington Girls Basketball Tournament. The Lady Jays (9-5) opened the tournament with a win Monday, defeating the slightly higher-seeded Oakville (9-5), 43-35.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia girls swimming places 28th at CoMo Invitational

Swimming in one of the biggest meets of the season, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights scored 18.5 points to place 28th among 28 scoring schools at the CoMo Invitational last weekend. “The COMO invite brings together the best of Classes 1 and 2,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia boys wrestlers earn win over Westminster Christian

Earning a net gain of 12 points on open weight classes, the St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling Knights defeated Westminster Christian Academy Thursday in Washington, 36-24. The two schools split the four contested matches with none of them lasting through a full period.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Wrestling Jays fly to fourth at Pacific tournament

Led by a pair of runner-up finishes, Washington boys wrestling jumped into the top five at the Pacific Tournament Saturday. The Blue Jays scored 195.5 points and ranked fourth in the team standings at the event.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Indians place eighth in home tournament

Two second-place finishes led the Pacific boys wrestling Indians on their home mats Saturday. Pacific scored 94.5 points and finished eighth against a tough lineup of teams in their home tournament.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays sweep conference duo

Washington put multiple matches of breathing room between themselves and the competition Wednesday in a GAC Central tri-meet. Wrestling on Wentzville Liberty’s mats, Washington defeated Liberty, 51-27, and Ft. Zumwalt North, 51-30.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Voters select name for new Union park

Grant Station Park edged out two other names in a poll for the name of Union’s newest park. The Union Parks and Recreation Department held an online survey to name the new park that will host model train rides held by the group that has been known as the St. Louis Live Steamers, though that name is expected to change before it gets to Union.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Conservation officials confirm sighting of mountain lion near Washington

Conservation officials confirmed Tuesday that a mountain lion had been spotted east of Washington near Straatmann Feed & Transfer, Inc. Conservation Agent Ben Pursley said the mountain lion was first spotted Monday evening after being hit by a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driving on Old Highway 100.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Transformational gift

It has been said that one measure of an academic institution’s strength is the size of its endowment. If that’s true, St. Francis Borgia High School is on solid ground, really solid ground. On Monday, the school’s endowment committee announced a $1 million gift from Robert and Juanita...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington

A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Op-Ed: Operating funds needed for domestic violence shelt

Earlier this month, a woman from Leslie was shot and killed by her estranged husband in the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in Washington. She had gone there to hide from him. Unfortunately, this tragedy is not uncommon. Domestic violence is an enormous problem in Franklin County. In...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton shares year end report highlight past year's caseload

Incidents of crime in Franklin County in 2022 were comparable to those in 2021 according to crime statistics released by Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton last week. The crime statistics detail cases handled by the sheriff’s department.
Washington Missourian

Fair’s economic boost

For many, the Washington Town & Country Fair is the best part of summer. It is a whole lot of fun packed into five entertaining days in early August. But in addition to a good time, the Fair provides a significant economic stimulus to our community. It’s big fun and big business – generating tourism, jobs and tax revenue. In many ways, our Fair has grown into an economic juggernaut.
WASHINGTON, MO

