Salon

Who will speak up for my child, the drag queen?

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. What makes a good society? Is it a guaranteed right to pursue happiness, as our Declaration of Independence proclaimed? Perhaps, as Gandhi said, it's providing the poorest and most vulnerable among us with the means to control their own lives. But what happens when it's the pursuit of happiness that makes someone most vulnerable?
