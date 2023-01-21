Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO