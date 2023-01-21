LITTLE ROCK — We can now assert that the Arkansas Razorbacks are on a hot streak when it comes to landing McDonald’s All Americans as 2023 early-period signee and 5-star prospect Baye Fall was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All American team on Tuesday, giving the Hoop Hogs a total of four McDonald’s All American signees in the last two recruiting cycles.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO