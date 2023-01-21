Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Strong first half carries Arkansas to easy win, handing LSU seventh loss in a row
The struggling LSU basketball team was hit by a blizzard Tuesday night, literally and figuratively. While a winter storm raged outside Bud Walton Arena, a real snow job actually happened on the court in the first half of LSU’s matchup with Arkansas. After an unexpected loss in its Southeastern...
theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs’ 5-star signee Baye Fall named to 2023 McDonald’s All American team
LITTLE ROCK — We can now assert that the Arkansas Razorbacks are on a hot streak when it comes to landing McDonald’s All Americans as 2023 early-period signee and 5-star prospect Baye Fall was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All American team on Tuesday, giving the Hoop Hogs a total of four McDonald’s All American signees in the last two recruiting cycles.
theadvocate.com
LSU great Sylvia Fowles passes 'crown' to Angel Reese after record-breaking performance
The crown has been passed from an all-time LSU women's basketball great to its new star player. And it was the all-time great, former All-American center Sylvia Fowles, who made coronation "official." Reese made it 20 double-doubles in 20 games as an LSU Tiger on Monday night with 14 points...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson expects some players to make sacrifices for his No. 1 team
The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, "Let’s go win a national championship, coach."
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Class 1A St. John hires alum as its new head football coach
Bryan Troxclair Jr. always figured he would coach at his alma mater one day. But to be the head football coach age 33?. Troxclair says being hired as the head coach at Class 1A St. John of Plaquemine is a dream scenario. Troxclair spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Class 5A Zachary.
Former Arkansas State star, NFL defensive back Tyrell Johnson new head coach at Episcopal Collegiate
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scout.com LITTLE ROCK - Episcopal Collegiate has promoted Rison native and Arkansas State legend Tyrell Johnson to be the program’s next head football coach. After serving as an assistant in various capacities since 2016, most recently as defensive coordinator, ...
North Little Rock, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Academics Plus Charter School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on January 24, 2023, 17:45:00.
Arkansas State Fair makes history with new general manager pick
The Arkansas State Fair has appointed a new general manager and made history in doing so.
theadvocate.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm to bring rain and snow into Tuesday
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with increasing clouds and perhaps a few rain drops early. By mid and late-morning, clouds become more widespread. Rain will also become more scattered. In our higher elevations over northwest Arkansas, the precipitation may start out as snow. Temperatures will reach the low 40s...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge club shooting: Venue was hosting college party before gunfire injured 12
Moments before gunfire rang out inside a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday, video shared to social media showed a festive atmosphere, with dozens of partygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder on a dance floor as a DJ played. A starkly different scene emerged moments later: A victim lay slumped on the club floor...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Jan. 25, 2023
The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department announces its second annual family friendly Mardi Gras themed Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus pet parade Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half mile parade will begin by the Challenger’s Field parking lot...
theadvocate.com
Potentially severe storms on Tuesday to usher in cold front, forecasters say
An approaching cold front is the culprit behind a line of storms expected in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on Tuesday, with the potential for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. "Severe weather is expected, with the potential for a few tornadoes, as the storms move through," said...
