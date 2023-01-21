ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

THV11

LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars. On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs’ 5-star signee Baye Fall named to 2023 McDonald’s All American team

LITTLE ROCK — We can now assert that the Arkansas Razorbacks are on a hot streak when it comes to landing McDonald’s All Americans as 2023 early-period signee and 5-star prospect Baye Fall was named to the 24-player McDonald’s All American team on Tuesday, giving the Hoop Hogs a total of four McDonald’s All American signees in the last two recruiting cycles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson expects some players to make sacrifices for his No. 1 team

The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, "Let’s go win a national championship, coach."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Academics Plus Charter School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on January 24, 2023, 17:45:00.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Jan. 25, 2023

The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department announces its second annual family friendly Mardi Gras themed Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus pet parade Feb. 11. All activities will be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park. The half mile parade will begin by the Challenger’s Field parking lot...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

