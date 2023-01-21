ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Grateful Owner Reunites With Show Dogs Taken In Stolen Van

The owner of four show dogs who were stolen along with her van in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend is reunited with her precious pups. For decades, Vandra Huber has made the annual trip from her home in Seattle to the Rose City Classic Dog Show in Portland. This year, as she was leaving her hotel in North Portland, a thief jumped into her van and drove off with her four show dogs still inside.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
KRMG

Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Oregon hotel, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A van carrying four show dogs was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, authorities said. According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau, a dark blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz cargo van was running in the parking lot of the Oxford Suites hotel in the city’s Hayden Island neighborhood at about 7:45 p.m. PST when a suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy