Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Grateful Owner Reunites With Show Dogs Taken In Stolen Van
The owner of four show dogs who were stolen along with her van in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend is reunited with her precious pups. For decades, Vandra Huber has made the annual trip from her home in Seattle to the Rose City Classic Dog Show in Portland. This year, as she was leaving her hotel in North Portland, a thief jumped into her van and drove off with her four show dogs still inside.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
Crash in SE Portland kills pedestrian early Monday morning, continuing deadly trend in city
A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Southeast Holgate Boulevard near 92nd Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
kptv.com
Hazelwood neighborhood looks to lower its high shooting total in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A report released a few days ago from the Portland Police Bureau documents how many shootings each Portland neighborhood saw throughout 2022. The Hazelwood neighborhood tops the charts with at least 129. Arlene Kimura, Hazelwood Neighborhood Association President, said she believes it’s not Hazelwood residents harming...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
Pedestrian hit in Southeast Portland, dies at hospital
A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a driver in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
4 stolen show dogs found safe; finder declines $10K reward
Four show dogs inside a Mercedes van when it was stolen early Saturday were reunited with their owners on Sunday.
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Portland firefighters rescue puppy trapped in underground pipe
On the same day Portland police helped reunite four stolen show dogs with their owners, Portland firefighters rescued a puppy after it crawled into an underground pipe near its North Portland home.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Oregon hotel, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A van carrying four show dogs was stolen from the parking lot of a hotel in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night, authorities said. According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau, a dark blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz cargo van was running in the parking lot of the Oxford Suites hotel in the city’s Hayden Island neighborhood at about 7:45 p.m. PST when a suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away.
Police arrest 36-year-old driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in SE Portland in December
Police arrested 36-year-old Jeffery Schindler in the crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland in December, police said. The motorcyclist was identified as Christopher Heil, 31.
KATU.com
Driver who sped away from crash in Banks dies in second crash on Hwy 47
BANKS, Ore. — A man who sped off after a crash with another driver on Highway 47 Saturday afternoon ended up dying in a second crash a few miles down the highway, Oregon State Police said. State troopers say that Glennard Devon Purvee, 28, of Banks, was driving a...
KGW
More than 600 Portland city laborers to strike next week
They have not reached a new contract deal with the city. Ahead of the strike, the union's holding a rally in front of city hall on Saturday.
Tolling part of I-205 expected to net ODOT $16-26 million per year
PORTLAND, Ore. — At this stage in the game, tolling on Oregon interstates appears inevitable, coming on like a 30-ton truck and trailer. The first tolls on I-205 could begin in less than two years, around December of 2024. As a result, Oregon has a few big committees meeting...
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
