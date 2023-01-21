Read full article on original website
N. Illinois 86, Kent St. 76
KENT ST. (16-4) Thomas 4-9 3-4 14, Hornbeak 1-1 0-2 2, Carry 7-13 1-2 16, Jacobs 2-8 7-8 11, Santiago 2-5 0-0 4, Sullinger 6-9 1-2 17, Payton 5-6 0-1 10, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Gillespie 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-53 12-19 76.
Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 53
KENTUCKY (14-6) Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Toppin 6-7 0-0 12, Tshiebwe 7-10 1-2 15, Fredrick 4-8 0-0 10, Wallace 4-8 0-0 10, Reeves 7-14 0-0 16, Wheeler 2-5 0-0 4, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 1-2 69.
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
East Carolina 76, Tulsa 66
TULSA (5-14) Dalger 4-6 3-6 15, Selebangue 8-11 2-4 18, Griffin 2-12 2-2 8, Knight 1-2 0-0 3, Pritchard 3-5 4-6 10, Betson 2-6 0-0 5, McWright 3-4 0-0 7, Gaston-Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, Embery-Simpson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-18 66.
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
DENVER (99) Brown 4-10 0-0 11, Gordon 4-7 2-4 11, Jokic 11-15 1-2 25, Caldwell-Pope 3-9 0-0 7, Murray 11-21 0-0 25, Cancar 1-5 0-0 2, Green 1-3 4-4 7, Nnaji 1-5 2-2 4, Braun 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 39-80 10-13 99.
South Harrison beats Tygarts Valley behind Boulden's double-double
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, Noah Burnside added 11 points and three rebounds and Caden Davis was also a double-figure scorer with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists as the South Harrison Hawks beat the Tygarts Valley Bulldogs, 58-45, on Tuesday night.
Doddridge girls overwhelm Tyler Consolidated despite 'sloppy' start
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Even with an early-game performance that left much to be desired for coach Lisa Cheeseman, Doddridge County girls basketball was dominant from just about start to finish in a 61-19 home win over Tyler Consolidated on Tuesday. The numbers speak for themselves —...
Gallia Academy Blue Angles rolled by Fairland, 81-26
CENTENARY, Ohio (WV News) - Monday night was another tough night in what has been a tough season for the Gallia Academy Blue Angels basketball team. They hosted the Fairland Lady Dragons on Monday, and the visitors came in and made very quick work of the home team in an 81-26 romp.
Miami 98, Boston 95
BOSTON (95) Tatum 9-18 11-14 31, Williams 3-6 1-2 10, Williams III 5-6 1-1 11, Pritchard 4-14 0-0 10, White 7-17 7-8 23, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Kornet 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 32-74 21-27 95.
Dobbs stars as Fairmont Senior moves to 12-0 over Grafton
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears kept their undefeated season alive Tuesday with an 84-52 win at home over the Grafton Bearcats. Key in the victory Tuesday was the play of first-team All-State junior Zycheus Dobbs, who scored 25 points to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the win.
