FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class AAA No. 1 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears kept their undefeated season alive Tuesday with an 84-52 win at home over the Grafton Bearcats. Key in the victory Tuesday was the play of first-team All-State junior Zycheus Dobbs, who scored 25 points to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the win.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO