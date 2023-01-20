ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos

A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County supervisors seeking more than 20% pay increase

Less than a year after refusing to give union represented staffers raises of more than 3% a year, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is set to raise their own salaries by 20.8% on Tuesday in an attempt to stay on track with other unrepresented employees, according to the board’s agenda.
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis

A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
PASO ROBLES, CA

