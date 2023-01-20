Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
‘Humbled and honored’: Here is SLO chamber’s 2022 Citizen of the Year
The award recipient is a businessman and philanthropist who “brightens up any room,” SLO City manager Derek Johnson said.
San Luis Obispo County holds the 2023 International Western Monarch Summit
The 2023 International Western Monarch Summit hosted by the Western Monarch Advocates came to San Luis Obispo and sold out. The post San Luis Obispo County holds the 2023 International Western Monarch Summit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices creeping up, find the lowest prices in SLO County
Increase gas demand nationally has led to rising costs. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased two cents during the past week to $4.84, according to figures from AAA. “Despite the messy West Coast weather, a mild winter elsewhere in the nation may...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County sees significant improvement in drought
For more than 20 days, a series of storms unleashed torrential rains on San Luis Obispo County. These storms significantly improved SLO County’s drought status. Before the series of 12 storms, SLO County was in moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Despite the heavy rains,...
Recent storms deal setback to Monarch Butterfly population
Hundreds of people are gathering this weekend in San Luis Obispo for an International Monarch Butterfly Summit.
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
calcoastnews.com
Nearly 300 people searching near San Miguel for missing boy, photos
A massive search is underway today near San Miguel for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. Nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California are involved in the search, along with the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire. Searchers include divers, search and rescue personnel, and canines.
How has Morro Rock changed over time? SLO County landmark once lost 5,000 tons
At one point, three chunks “about the size of large rooms” tumbled from the volcanic plug, the Telegram-Tribune reported.
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County supervisors seeking more than 20% pay increase
Less than a year after refusing to give union represented staffers raises of more than 3% a year, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is set to raise their own salaries by 20.8% on Tuesday in an attempt to stay on track with other unrepresented employees, according to the board’s agenda.
7 large slides could keep Highway 1 closed to Big Sur for months. Take a look at the damage
“We expect the repair cost will be in the millions of dollars,” a Caltrans spokesperson said.
Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers
A popular annual promotion is now cooking up sales at more than a dozen restaurants in the Santa Maria Valley, all of which are offering special deals priced at $20.23 The post Santa Maria Valley restaurant month cooking up big savings for customers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What should happen to Morro Bay Power Plant site? Here’s your chance to weigh in
The city of Morro Bay is running a new survey to gather community input on the 95-acre property.
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
UPDATE: Firefighters determine cause of house fire in Atascadero
A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday. It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.
UPDATE: Six people rescued from island in Salinas River
Rescue crews responded to the Salinas River just east of Atascadero on Friday for a report of six people stuck on an island in the middle of the river.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis
A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri. On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News. On Oct. 7,...
