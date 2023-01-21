Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Binance’s wings clipped by Signature Bank, insider trading
The Binance exchange has had its financial wings clipped by its U.S. banking partner, while rival exchanges wonder whether Binance cares about insider trading. Over the weekend, Binance issued an email to customers explaining that “the banking partner that services your account has advised that they are no longer able to process SWIFT fiat (USD) transactions for individuals of less than 100,000 USD as of February 1st, 2023.” The email claims that Binance is “actively seeking a new SWIFT (USD) partner to avoid any interruption of service.”
coingeek.com
PGB signs MOU with global blockchain leader nChain
The Provincial Government of Bataan (PGB) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with global blockchain leader nChain with the objective of laying down the framework for the establishment of a digital platform for the province in order to streamline current systems and procedures of government services. Signed by Bataan...
coingeek.com
East Africa to set up common central bank in its march toward single currency
East African nations will finalize their plans to set up a regional central bank as they edge closer to their goal of a single regional currency. East African Community (EAC)’s Secretary-General Peter Mathuki recently revealed that the region’s Council of Ministers will meet this year to work out the details, including the location of the regional bank.
coingeek.com
Bank of Spain greenlights euro-linked token pilot to explore future of payments: report
The Bank of Spain has authorized fintech firm Monei to issue EURM tokens linked to the euro as part of its financial sandbox, reports Cinco Dias. Monei’s pilot is scheduled to run anywhere between six to 12 months, according to the news outlet. It forms part of an experimental sandbox designed to test new financial products. Monei’s pilot will be open to a limited number of participants in Spain, aiming to become the “embryo of the digital euro” designed by the European Central Bank (ECB).
coingeek.com
India should introduce ‘more principle-based’ legal framework for digital currency, IT minister says
India’s Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has suggested a new regime of virtual currency rules for the ecosystem, the Economic Times reports. “The Government is working on a comprehensive legal framework that will include legislations like the proposed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the National Data Governance Framework, the amended IT rules etc and the upcoming Digital India Act,” Chandrasekhar said.
coingeek.com
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
coingeek.com
‘Segregate customer assets,’ New York financial regulator warns
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has warned exchanges operating in the state against commingling customer assets with their own funds and may be subject to ad-hoc site visitation to confirm their compliance. The warning comes in the form of new guidance issued by the NYDFS. The...
coingeek.com
Philippines eyeing wave of Swiss investments in 2023 to boost digital economy
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is bracing itself for an increase in Swiss firms doing business in the country, with the country looking to market itself at the World Economic Forum in Davos. A report from the Manilla Bulletin revealed that at the moment, 28 Swiss firms are operating...
coingeek.com
Leveraging blockchain for cybersecurity—SmartLedger team talks to the Food Institute podcast
The SmartLedger team has been on a media blitz to kick off 2023, having already made several podcast appearances to showcase their new products and talk about the success of Sentinel Node. This week, they appeared on the Food Institute podcast to explain how blockchain can be leveraged for cybersecurity.
Natural disasters caused $313 billion economic loss in 2022 - Aon
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Natural disasters, many driven by climate change, caused global economic losses of $313 billion in 2022, insurance broker Aon (AON.N) estimated on Wednesday, of which less than half was insured.
coingeek.com
RelayX launches Relay Club—the world’s first decentralized ownership network
RelayX launched Relay Club, claiming to be the world’s first decentralized ownership network. Relay Club is a social feed of posts that require linking to an existing NFT or on-chain sale order. The primary feature appears to be the ability to buy NFTs directly from a social media post. Users can interact with posts by replying, clicking on details of the NFT, or purchasing the NFT linked in the post.
coingeek.com
Owen Vaughan: Why IPv6 is a major research program for nChain
The first IEEE Exeter Blockchain Event discussed many exciting innovations in the blockchain, Bitcoin, and IPv6 world. The University of Exeter saw many thought leaders from all over the world, like Dr. Craig Wright, share what IPv6 is and teach the students of the university how IoT can work with blockchain to connect us all.
coingeek.com
Craig Wright: The security model of Bitcoin isn’t the consensus method
The new iteration of the internet is here, and leaders of the said innovative tech are busy teaching what it can do—among them is Satoshi Nakamoto himself, aka Dr. Craig Wright. Dr. Wright shared with CoinGeek Backstage on the sidelines of the IEEE in Exeter Blockchain Event how he’s...
coingeek.com
Roger Ver sued for reneging on $21M debt to Genesis trading group
Roger Ver has once again reneged on his debts, suggesting that the man formerly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ has forgotten the commandment ‘thou shalt not steal.’. On Monday, GGC International Ltd filed a summons with the New York State Supreme Court, giving Ver 20 days to answer the complaint filed against him for failing to honor his financial obligations. Should Ver choose not to respond, a default judgment will be entered against him.
coingeek.com
Kurt Wuckert Jr. on BSV’s 35M milestone: ‘We’re already above what people think blockchain is even possible to do’
The true power of blockchain technology is seen in its ability to scale and process large amounts of data while maintaining fees at an affordable rate. Speaking with CoinGeek Backstage, Chief Bitcoin Historian Kurt Wuckert Jr. said numerous blockchains in the market are capable of handling transactions for hundreds of thousands up to a million per day, such as Ethereum. Wuckert was speaking on the sidelines of the Unbounded Capital Summit in New York, where he was invited to talk about blockchain’s history and the current landscape.
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried loses fight over FTX lawyers, dodges home invasion
Attorneys representing the failed FTX exchange can continue handling its bankruptcy proceedings, despite highly charged claims regarding the law firm’s tactics. Last Friday, January 20, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware held a hearing into the bankruptcy of FTX, FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research and the countless other appendages of the once mighty crypto empire of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Microsoft investigates outage affecting Teams and Outlook users worldwide
Microsoft is investigating an outage that has hit users of its products worldwide including Teams and Outlook. The US tech firm said it was investigating “issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services”, referring to a suite of products that includes its Teams messaging and videoconference service, Outlook email and word and excel programmes.
coingeek.com
Digital Pilipinas 2023 launch lays out roadmap to the Philippines’ critical industries
Who says 2023 isn’t a year of innovation and development in the finance sector and other industries in the Philippines? Not Digital Pilipinas, as they tackled their plans for the new year. Held at the Astbury in Makati, the “Digital Pilipinas 2023 Launch” organized by the private sector-led movement...
coingeek.com
SEC charges Mango Markets manipulator Avraham Eisenberg with stealing $116M of digital assets
Avraham Eisenberg has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with manipulating Mango Markets’ governance token, MNGO, to effectively steal $116 million in digital assets from the exchange. The SEC’s complaint, filed in the federal district court in Manhattan, charges Eisenberg with violating anti-fraud and market...
Satya Nadella Touts ChatGPT Advantage: 'Age Of AI Is Upon Us And Microsoft Is Powering It'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella, while sharing the earning results for the latest quarter, hailed the developments in the field of artificial intelligence and the tech giant’s role in “powering it.”. What Happened: Nadella highlighted various examples of Microsoft’s innovation that helped the company’s Cloud exceed $27...
